ETV Bharat / state

Rs 9,600-Crore Investment Push To Transform North Bengal Tourism

Siliguri: North Bengal seems all set for an economic revival, as the region has been allocated more than Rs 9,600 crore worth of investments aimed at developing the area’s tourism, wellness centres, and tea gardens.

This development came about during the special World Tourism Day Investor Meet held by the West Bengal Tourism Department, where the total tourism investments made in the state were up to Rs 12,534 crore and would create an estimated 22,000 jobs.

Regarding North Bengal, the Ambuja Neotia Group has signed an agreement to invest ₹3,015 crore, covering projects in both Kolkata and North Bengal. However, the Arya Tea Company Limited has announced the single largest investment specifically for the hilly region of North Bengal; they will invest ₹915 crore to establish a world-class luxury and wellness resort in Darjeeling, creating employment for 1,750 people.

The KK Group is playing a significant role in investments centred around Siliguri—the gateway to North Bengal—and its surrounding areas, having allocated ₹700 crore for projects in Siliguri and Kolkata. Several groups have stepped forward with a focus on tea tourism in Matigara and Kurseong. The MLA Group is investing ₹550 crore and the Asian Group ₹250 crore in the Matigara tea estate area. Meanwhile, the Lakshmi Group has announced plans to invest ₹400 crore for the comprehensive development of tea tourism in the Siliguri and Kurseong regions.

The Blue Line Group (BLG Group) and the Hotel Sonar Bangla Group are bringing in substantial investments to leverage the unique natural beauty of Kalimpong, the Dooars, and the hill regions. The BLG Group has announced an investment of ₹390 crore in resort projects across Kalimpong, Siliguri, and Chalsa. Additionally, the Hotel Sonar Bangla Group has declared a combined investment of ₹605 crore for projects in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and other locations across the state.

A significant wave of investment has also reached the Jalpaiguri district. The Sri Balaji Group has pledged a combined investment of ₹800 crore across Jalpaiguri and East Medinipur, with a primary focus on North Bengal. Meanwhile, the Tulsi Group has proposed investing ₹200 crore to develop a massive entertainment hub in Jalpaiguri, aiming to boost entertainment infrastructure.

Several other international-standard companies have stepped forward to strengthen Siliguri's growing tourism infrastructure. LR Agro Products plans to invest ₹300 crore in the Dagapur tea estate area of ​​Siliguri, alongside another ₹300 crore for projects involving Holiday Inn in Siliguri and Durgapur. For luxury housing and resort projects on Khaprail Road in Siliguri, Jongri Properties has decided to invest ₹200 crore, LBS Hotels & Resorts ₹150 crore, and the Four Vedas Group ₹100 crore.