Rs 9,600-Crore Investment Push To Transform North Bengal Tourism
Across Bengal, tourism proposals totalling Rs 12,534 crore were approved, which are expected to generate approximately 22,000 direct and indirect jobs, writes Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Siliguri: North Bengal seems all set for an economic revival, as the region has been allocated more than Rs 9,600 crore worth of investments aimed at developing the area’s tourism, wellness centres, and tea gardens.
This development came about during the special World Tourism Day Investor Meet held by the West Bengal Tourism Department, where the total tourism investments made in the state were up to Rs 12,534 crore and would create an estimated 22,000 jobs.
Regarding North Bengal, the Ambuja Neotia Group has signed an agreement to invest ₹3,015 crore, covering projects in both Kolkata and North Bengal. However, the Arya Tea Company Limited has announced the single largest investment specifically for the hilly region of North Bengal; they will invest ₹915 crore to establish a world-class luxury and wellness resort in Darjeeling, creating employment for 1,750 people.
The KK Group is playing a significant role in investments centred around Siliguri—the gateway to North Bengal—and its surrounding areas, having allocated ₹700 crore for projects in Siliguri and Kolkata. Several groups have stepped forward with a focus on tea tourism in Matigara and Kurseong. The MLA Group is investing ₹550 crore and the Asian Group ₹250 crore in the Matigara tea estate area. Meanwhile, the Lakshmi Group has announced plans to invest ₹400 crore for the comprehensive development of tea tourism in the Siliguri and Kurseong regions.
The Blue Line Group (BLG Group) and the Hotel Sonar Bangla Group are bringing in substantial investments to leverage the unique natural beauty of Kalimpong, the Dooars, and the hill regions. The BLG Group has announced an investment of ₹390 crore in resort projects across Kalimpong, Siliguri, and Chalsa. Additionally, the Hotel Sonar Bangla Group has declared a combined investment of ₹605 crore for projects in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and other locations across the state.
A significant wave of investment has also reached the Jalpaiguri district. The Sri Balaji Group has pledged a combined investment of ₹800 crore across Jalpaiguri and East Medinipur, with a primary focus on North Bengal. Meanwhile, the Tulsi Group has proposed investing ₹200 crore to develop a massive entertainment hub in Jalpaiguri, aiming to boost entertainment infrastructure.
Several other international-standard companies have stepped forward to strengthen Siliguri's growing tourism infrastructure. LR Agro Products plans to invest ₹300 crore in the Dagapur tea estate area of Siliguri, alongside another ₹300 crore for projects involving Holiday Inn in Siliguri and Durgapur. For luxury housing and resort projects on Khaprail Road in Siliguri, Jongri Properties has decided to invest ₹200 crore, LBS Hotels & Resorts ₹150 crore, and the Four Vedas Group ₹100 crore.
Furthermore, investments in tourism infrastructure and beautification projects are being made by Soft Think (₹200 crore) and Bikal Group (₹120 crore) in Siliguri and adjacent areas; Bansal Luxury Spaces (₹100 crore) and Kalsi Buildcon (₹100 crore) in Bagdogra; and Summit Resorts (₹140 crore combined) across Darjeeling and Bagdogra.
Major initiatives have been undertaken to promote health tourism and novel tourism experiences by leveraging the salubrious climate of the hills. Pomesh Healthcare will establish a medico-wellness tourism hub in Jalpaiguri at a cost of ₹100 crore, while the Ram Niwas Group is set to invest another ₹100 crore in the same region. To boost tourist appeal, Waxpol Hotels is investing ₹100 crore in the Dooars region, and Shanti Grand is launching new resort projects worth ₹113 crore across locations including Mayapur and Kalimpong. Additionally, Barnsbag Hospitality has outlined an investment plan of ₹175 crore to invigorate local tourism in Darjeeling.
Commenting on these historic investments, State Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh said, "Having overcome the long-standing stagnation in the tourism sector, the state is now stepping into a new economic era. This massive investment will not only transform the state's tourism landscape but also create employment opportunities and a dignified livelihood for thousands of youths. By integrating AI and digital technologies, we are committed to establishing the entire state—including North Bengal—as a unique global tourism destination."
Samrat Sanyal, chairman of the Tourism Panel at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said, "This investment exceeding ₹9,500 crore marks a watershed moment for tourism in North Bengal, which relies on its hills, the Dooars, and tea gardens. Tourism potential that remained untapped until now will be fully realised through the creation of world-class resorts, wellness centres, and entertainment hubs. With this influx of capital, North Bengal has moved a step closer to attracting international tourists."
On the other hand, Surajit Pal, General Secretary of the North Bengal Industries Association (NBIA), said, "The overall economy of North Bengal relies heavily on the tourism and tea industries. The announcement of such substantial investment has instilled a renewed sense of hope among local businesspeople and entrepreneurs. Modernising tourism infrastructure and improving resorts and connectivity will not only benefit large industrial groups but also positively impact the livelihoods of small and medium-sized business owners, the transport sector, and those involved in local handicrafts."
Overall, the influx of such substantial capital across the hills, forests, and plains is expected to completely transform the economic landscape of North Bengal. With the integration of AI technology, advanced mobile apps, and digital portals into tourism services—alongside the launch of new resorts, entertainment centres, and wellness hubs—North Bengal is poised to establish itself as one of Asia's premier international tourist destinations.
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