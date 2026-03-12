ETV Bharat / state

Rs 7,000 Crore Musi Riverfront Project To Give Hyderabad A Facelift

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to hold consultations with experts, urban planners, and representatives of political parties before taking the project forward. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has readied an ambitious plan to transform the Musi riverfront into a major urban, ecological, and economic zone, with an investment of nearly Rs 7,000 crore in the first phase.

The project, aimed at giving Hyderabad the look of an internationally recognised city, will initially focus on developing a 21-km stretch between the twin reservoirs and Bapughat, officials said.

As per the detailed project report (DPR) prepared for the Musi revitalisation project, large protective walls will be constructed on both sides of the river to withstand heavy floods. The plan has been designed keeping in mind disasters like the devastating floods of September 28, 1908, which claimed thousands of lives in Hyderabad.

Officials said the new flood protection structures will be capable of withstanding water flows of up to 1.5 lakh cusecs.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to hold consultations with experts, urban planners, and representatives of political parties before taking the project forward. "The government wants to develop Musi into a vibrant riverfront with fresh flowing water, green spaces, and modern infrastructure," a senior official associated with the project said.