Rs 7,000 Crore Musi Riverfront Project To Give Hyderabad A Facelift
The plan to construct a large protective wall on both banks was designed keeping in mind disasters like the devastating floods of September 28, 1908.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has readied an ambitious plan to transform the Musi riverfront into a major urban, ecological, and economic zone, with an investment of nearly Rs 7,000 crore in the first phase.
The project, aimed at giving Hyderabad the look of an internationally recognised city, will initially focus on developing a 21-km stretch between the twin reservoirs and Bapughat, officials said.
As per the detailed project report (DPR) prepared for the Musi revitalisation project, large protective walls will be constructed on both sides of the river to withstand heavy floods. The plan has been designed keeping in mind disasters like the devastating floods of September 28, 1908, which claimed thousands of lives in Hyderabad.
Officials said the new flood protection structures will be capable of withstanding water flows of up to 1.5 lakh cusecs.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to hold consultations with experts, urban planners, and representatives of political parties before taking the project forward. "The government wants to develop Musi into a vibrant riverfront with fresh flowing water, green spaces, and modern infrastructure," a senior official associated with the project said.
To prevent sewage from entering the river, massive trunk pipelines will be laid on both sides and connected to sewage treatment plants. The government plans to introduce a three-stage treatment so that purified water can be reused for industries, construction, and greenery.
One of the four new sewarahe treatment plants (STPs) will be built underground, similar to the Jungnang Underground STP and Seoul Science Museum model in South Korea, with a park, water pool, and sports facilities developed on top.
The Musi flows for about 55 km through Hyderabad before reaching Gourelli village in the east. The government is preparing a master plan covering nearly one kilometre on both sides of the river, covering a total area of about 110.91 sq km.
Under the project, protective walls will be built along 9.2 km of the Esi River from Himayatsagar to Bapughat and along 11.8 km of the Musi from Osmansagar to Bapughat. A 100-foot road will be developed along the river wall and a 60-foot road on the land side, while the remaining buffer zone will be used for parks, walkways, and cycling tracks.
Officials said 15 bridges will also be constructed to improve connectivity to areas such as Manchirevula, Narsingi, and Sun City. Parks, lawns, flower gardens, hotels, and recreational spaces are planned across the river basin.
At Bapughat, the government plans to develop the iconic Gandhi Sarovar centre. A 100-metre tower will be built at the Triveni Sangam, where the Musi, Esi, and Godavari meet, with a towering Statue of Peace dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.
The tower will also house a museum showcasing the Mahatma's life, along with plans for a Gandhian University, seminar halls, and a giant observation wheel similar to the London Eye.
