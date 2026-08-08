ETV Bharat / state

Fourth Person Arrested In ₹60-Crore Madurai Meenakshi Temple Land Scam

Madurai: The Madurai City Central Crime Branch has arrested another person in connection with the alleged illegal registration and transfer of properties belonging to a trust associated with the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagar Kovil, with the value of the properties under investigation estimated at around ₹60 crore.

The arrested person has been identified as Kali Kumar, a resident of Sirumalai Thenmalai village in Dindigul district. Police suspect that he played a role in facilitating the registration of the disputed properties in the names of private individuals.

Kali's arrest comes after the police had already arrested three persons — Rajkumar, a resident of Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district; the kingpin Ilaiyaraja, an Usilampatti resident in Madurai district and former taluk tahsildar Anbazhagan — in connection with the case.

The case relates to properties said to have been owned by a trust established in 1930 for the service and welfare of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagar Kovil.

Among the properties under scrutiny is the Asodha Vilas bungalow and adjoining garden on Hakim Ajmal Khan Road in the Goripalayam area of Madurai. The properties are alleged to have been registered in the names of private individuals in 2021, despite being associated with the temple trust.

Following a complaint over the alleged transactions, the Madurai City Central Crime Branch registered a case and began investigating the circumstances under which the properties were transferred and registered.

Police Probe Into Modus Operandi

During interrogation, police allegedly found that Ilaiyaraja had facilitated the registration of properties worth several crores in the names of certain individuals for nominal amounts. Investigators suspect that the properties were subsequently acquired through power-of-attorney arrangements and dealt with further.

The investigation is also examining the alleged involvement of other persons and whether political or official influence was used to facilitate the transactions.