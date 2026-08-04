Two More Arrested In Rs 60-Crore Madurai Meenakshi Temple Land Scam, Probe Intensifies
CCB earlier booked former taluk tahsildar Anbazhagan, former VAO Arasan, sub-registrar Prakash, Anantharaman, and 19 others, including Ramayi Aiyar and Senthamilchelvi, for their role.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Madurai: The Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of trust land belonging to the historic Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, valued at nearly Rs 60 crore.
The arrests come after allegations that prime temple land was fraudulently transferred to private individuals using forged documents. Acting on a complaint lodged by Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer Selladurai, police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
As part of the investigation, the CCB had earlier booked former taluk tahsildar Anbazhagan, former village administrative officer Arasan, Sub-Registrar Prakash, Anantharaman, and 19 others, including Ramayi Aiyar and Senthamilchelvi, for their alleged role in the fraudulent transfer and lease of temple land.
The police arrested Rajkumar (40), a resident of Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district on August 2 for allegedly obtaining a land title using forged documents. On August 3, the CCB arrested the alleged kingpin, Ilayaraja (52), an Usilampatti resident in Madurai district, from Bengaluru.
According to investigators, Ilayaraja allegedly used fake documents and, with the support of influential persons, secured land pattas in the names of others for nominal amounts before acquiring and selling the properties through power-of-attorney transactions.
The CCB is continuing its investigation to identify the full extent of the alleged land fraud and the involvement of other accused.
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