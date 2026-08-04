ETV Bharat / state

Two More Arrested In Rs 60-Crore Madurai Meenakshi Temple Land Scam, Probe Intensifies

Madurai: The Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of trust land belonging to the historic Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, valued at nearly Rs 60 crore.

The arrests come after allegations that prime temple land was fraudulently transferred to private individuals using forged documents. Acting on a complaint lodged by Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer Selladurai, police registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

As part of the investigation, the CCB had earlier booked former taluk tahsildar Anbazhagan, former village administrative officer Arasan, Sub-Registrar Prakash, Anantharaman, and 19 others, including Ramayi Aiyar and Senthamilchelvi, for their alleged role in the fraudulent transfer and lease of temple land.