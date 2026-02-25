Rs 590 Crore IDFC Bank Fraud: Mastermind, Three Others Arrested In Haryana
The four arrested include mastermind Ribhav Rishi, Abhishek Singla, Abhay, and Swati; two former IDFC First Bank employees and two private individuals linked to them.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Chandigarh: Haryana’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four people, including the alleged mastermind, in the IDFC First Bank fraud involving Haryana government funds. Arrests were made late Tuesday as the investigation continues.
The arrested accused are mastermind Ribhav Rishi, along with Abhishek Singla, Abhay and Swati. Two are former IDFC First Bank employees; the other two are private individuals linked to a partnership firm. Ribhav Rishi served as bank manager, and Abhay worked as a relationship manager.
Authorities took the accused for medical examination at Sector 6 Hospital in Panchkula and will produce them before a court.
According to ACB Director-General A S Chawla, the agency registered a case after receiving a letter from Haryana’s Panchayat Department on February 23, which reported financial irregularities.
Following this report, investigators found that nearly Rs 300 crore had previously been transferred to the account of a private firm, Swastik Desh Project, while some funds were routed through AU Small Finance Bank. Officials suspect government employees may be involved in the fraud.
Earlier, IDFC First Bank had disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud involving its employees and others in accounts linked to the Haryana government.
Subsequently, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the Assembly that the entire amount has been recovered, including Rs 556 crore as principal and about Rs 22 crore in interest, and has been credited back to the government account.
The state government formed a four-member high-level committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Arun Gupta to examine the fraud. The ACB continues its investigation.
However, opposition leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rao Narender Singh of the Congress demanded a CBI probe into the case. The Chief Minister has promised strict action against all those found involved.
