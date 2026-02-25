ETV Bharat / state

Rs 590 Crore IDFC Bank Fraud: Mastermind, Three Others Arrested In Haryana

Four accused, including the alleged mastermind and former bank employees, were arrested. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Chandigarh: Haryana’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four people, including the alleged mastermind, in the IDFC First Bank fraud involving Haryana government funds. Arrests were made late Tuesday as the investigation continues.

The arrested accused are mastermind Ribhav Rishi, along with Abhishek Singla, Abhay and Swati. Two are former IDFC First Bank employees; the other two are private individuals linked to a partnership firm. Ribhav Rishi served as bank manager, and Abhay worked as a relationship manager.

Authorities took the accused for medical examination at Sector 6 Hospital in Panchkula and will produce them before a court.

According to ACB Director-General A S Chawla, the agency registered a case after receiving a letter from Haryana’s Panchayat Department on February 23, which reported financial irregularities.

Following this report, investigators found that nearly Rs 300 crore had previously been transferred to the account of a private firm, Swastik Desh Project, while some funds were routed through AU Small Finance Bank. Officials suspect government employees may be involved in the fraud.