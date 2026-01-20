ETV Bharat / state

Rs 550-Crore CGMSC Scam: Three Arrested For Tender Manipulation, Probe Intensifies

Raipur: Officials of the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) and ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the CGMSC (Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited) scam, taking the total number of arrestees in the case to eight.

As per officials, three accused including Abhishek Kaushal, Director of Records and Medicare System Private Limited, Panchkula; Rakesh Jain, proprietor of Shri Sharda Industries, Raipur; and Prince Jain, liaison officer of Records and Medicare System Private Limited, were arrested for alleged irregularities in purchase of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023 that caused a loss of Rs 550 crore to the state exchequer.

Earlier, the bureau officials had arrested five persons, including Shashank Chopra, the director of Mokshit Corporation located in Durg.

In an official statement, the investigating agencies stated that there were major irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment and reagents under the Hamar Lab scheme, which provides free testing facilities to the general public in the state. As per the investigation, records were manipulated to benefit Mokshit Corporation in the tender process. Medicare System and Shri Sharda Industries participated in the tender based on forged documents. During the tender process, the three firms colluded to influence the competition and formed a cartel, submitting tenders in a similar pattern, the release mentioned.