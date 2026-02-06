Criminal With Rs 50,000-Bounty On Head Killed In Shamli Encounter, Constable Injured
Police shot dead a wanted criminal in a late-night encounter on the Shamli-Kaserwa road, as his accomplice fled into the darkness.
Shamli: A late-night encounter between police and criminals on the Shamli-Kaserwa road in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday left one wanted criminal dead and a police constable injured. The deceased, identified as Rehan, was a Delhi-based criminal from Zakir Nagar in Okhla and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000.
His accomplice managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness. According to police, the exchange of fire took place after a tip-off about two bike-borne criminals planning a robbery near Kaserwa village. Acting on the information, teams from the Shamli Kotwali and the Special Operations Group (SOG) rushed to the area.
As the police approached, the criminals allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. During the firing, Constable Sumit Bainsla, posted at Shamli Kotwali, was hit by a bullet and sustained injuries.
Police retaliated, during which Rehan was critically injured. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. The injured constable is undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.
Earlier on Thursday evening, Rehan and his accomplice were involved in a robbery incident. Police said Rahul, a resident of Fatehpur, and his friend were travelling by motorcycle from Shamli to Fatehpur when they were intercepted by the two criminals.
The duo allegedly looted cash, mobile phones and a ring from the victims at gunpoint, before fleeing. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Babri police station. Police later recovered the looted mobile phone, ring and other items.
Investigations revealed that Rehan had a long criminal history. In November 2025, he, along with members of his gang, had allegedly carried out a robbery targeting a couple in the Jhinjhana area. That case was also registered at the Jhinjhana police station. In view of his repeated involvement in serious crimes, the DIG, Saharanpur, had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.
Police said Rehan had been leading his gang for over ten years. He was also in contact with the notorious Yahia gang and, along with it, was involved in repeated incidents of robbery and snatching across Shamli and nearby districts.
According to the Shamli SP, more than 90 criminal cases, including robbery and other serious offences, were registered against Rehan in Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Delhi and Haryana. Police are compiling a detailed record of his criminal antecedents.
Separate Encounter In Bareilly
In another incident, police in Bareilly arrested two wanted accused during a late-night encounter in the Premnagar area. The accused were wanted in a robbery case. During police retaliation, one of the criminals was shot in the leg and admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Illegal firearms and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
Police said that around 12.16 am on February 5, 2026, Rahul Gangwar, a resident of Malhpur Sabra under the Bahedi police station, lodged a complaint at Premnagar police station. He alleged that on February 4, around 7 pm, while standing near Shastri Nagar Gate, Uday Thakur and Manoj Bhaskar arrived on a splendor motorcycle and attempted to snatch his mobile phone and chain.
When he resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted him, and Uday Thakur fired from a country-made pistol. CO Ashutosh Shivam confirmed that both accused have been arrested and the injured criminal is receiving treatment.
Police said further investigation is underway in both cases.
