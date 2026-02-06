ETV Bharat / state

Criminal With Rs 50,000-Bounty On Head Killed In Shamli Encounter, Constable Injured

Shamli: A late-night encounter between police and criminals on the Shamli-Kaserwa road in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday left one wanted criminal dead and a police constable injured. The deceased, identified as Rehan, was a Delhi-based criminal from Zakir Nagar in Okhla and carried a bounty of Rs 50,000.

His accomplice managed to escape from the spot under the cover of darkness. According to police, the exchange of fire took place after a tip-off about two bike-borne criminals planning a robbery near Kaserwa village. Acting on the information, teams from the Shamli Kotwali and the Special Operations Group (SOG) rushed to the area.

As the police approached, the criminals allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. During the firing, Constable Sumit Bainsla, posted at Shamli Kotwali, was hit by a bullet and sustained injuries.

Police retaliated, during which Rehan was critically injured. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. The injured constable is undergoing treatment and is reported to be out of danger.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Rehan and his accomplice were involved in a robbery incident. Police said Rahul, a resident of Fatehpur, and his friend were travelling by motorcycle from Shamli to Fatehpur when they were intercepted by the two criminals.

The duo allegedly looted cash, mobile phones and a ring from the victims at gunpoint, before fleeing. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Babri police station. Police later recovered the looted mobile phone, ring and other items.

Investigations revealed that Rehan had a long criminal history. In November 2025, he, along with members of his gang, had allegedly carried out a robbery targeting a couple in the Jhinjhana area. That case was also registered at the Jhinjhana police station. In view of his repeated involvement in serious crimes, the DIG, Saharanpur, had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.