ETV Bharat / state

₹5,000-Crore Fraud Probe: ED Raids BLM Society Founder Premkumar-Linked Premises In Chennai

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to R Premkumar, founder and former chairman of Bharat Lajna Multi-State Housing Cooperative (BLM) Society, in connection with an alleged ₹5,000-crore financial fraud involving the cooperative.

The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Chennai, including an office located in a mall in Koyambedu and another premises in Vanagaram. ED officials are examining documents, financial records, investment details and bank transactions to trace the movement of funds collected from investors.

The investigation follows a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Keralam Police based on complaints alleging large-scale financial irregularities involving the cooperative society.

Premkumar was arrested in Chennai by the Kozhikode EOW on October 29 and taken to Kerala. The company, however, has disputed the circumstances of his arrest and claimed that a court subsequently ordered his unconditional release.

The ED is examining whether funds collected from investors were transferred to other accounts, diverted into companies or businesses, or used to acquire properties in the names of third parties to conceal their origin.

Officials are also scrutinising the bank accounts of Premkumar and his associates, along with the financial transactions of companies allegedly linked to them.

The agency is expected to disclose details of any documents or other material seized after the searches are completed.

BLM Society Disputes Arrest

R Premkumar, founder and former chairman of Bharat Lajna Multi-State Housing Cooperative (BLM) Society (Special arrangement)

Meanwhile, BLM Society has issued a statement defending its operations and disputing allegations against its founder.

According to the statement, the cooperative society was established in 2006 by a group of members, including Premkumar, and currently operates 155 branches across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. It claims to have approximately 4.64 lakh members and an annual budget of around ₹162 crore.

The company said Premkumar served as its chairman from 2006 to 2016 and that Karunamoorthy is currently heading the organisation.