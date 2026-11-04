₹5,000-Crore Fraud Probe: ED Raids BLM Society Founder Premkumar-Linked Premises In Chennai
Searches conducted at BLM Society's Koyambedu office and Vanagaram location in Chennai even as company denies wrongdoing, claims former chairman's arrest was illegal.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to R Premkumar, founder and former chairman of Bharat Lajna Multi-State Housing Cooperative (BLM) Society, in connection with an alleged ₹5,000-crore financial fraud involving the cooperative.
The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Chennai, including an office located in a mall in Koyambedu and another premises in Vanagaram. ED officials are examining documents, financial records, investment details and bank transactions to trace the movement of funds collected from investors.
The investigation follows a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Keralam Police based on complaints alleging large-scale financial irregularities involving the cooperative society.
Premkumar was arrested in Chennai by the Kozhikode EOW on October 29 and taken to Kerala. The company, however, has disputed the circumstances of his arrest and claimed that a court subsequently ordered his unconditional release.
The ED is examining whether funds collected from investors were transferred to other accounts, diverted into companies or businesses, or used to acquire properties in the names of third parties to conceal their origin.
Officials are also scrutinising the bank accounts of Premkumar and his associates, along with the financial transactions of companies allegedly linked to them.
The agency is expected to disclose details of any documents or other material seized after the searches are completed.
BLM Society Disputes Arrest
Meanwhile, BLM Society has issued a statement defending its operations and disputing allegations against its founder.
According to the statement, the cooperative society was established in 2006 by a group of members, including Premkumar, and currently operates 155 branches across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. It claims to have approximately 4.64 lakh members and an annual budget of around ₹162 crore.
The company said Premkumar served as its chairman from 2006 to 2016 and that Karunamoorthy is currently heading the organisation.
The statement further claimed that Naveen, a former chief executive officer of the society, had lodged the complaint against Premkumar with the Kozhikode Crime Branch. It said Premkumar had approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the case and that Naveen subsequently filed an affidavit expressing his intention to withdraw the complaint.
The company alleged that the Keralam Police arrested Premkumar on October 29 while the petition was pending before the High Court.
Court Ordered Unconditional Release
Referring to proceedings on October 30 before the Kozhikode Criminal Court-IV, the company claimed that the court found procedural irregularities in the arrest and ordered Premkumar's unconditional release.
It also alleged that further cases were being planned against him and claimed that attempts were being made to damage the reputation of the society and its founder.
Defending its financial operations, BLM Society said deposits made by members and investors had been repaid with the promised returns upon maturity over the past 20 years. It added that its annual accounts had been audited, approved at annual general meetings and submitted to the office of the Central Registrar.
The company warned that it would initiate legal action against those publishing what it considers defamatory information.
The ED searches are part of the ongoing financial investigation. The allegations against Premkumar and the society, as well as the company's claims regarding the legality of the arrest and repayment of deposits, remain subject to verification and legal proceedings.
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