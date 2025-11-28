Rs 500-Crore LUCC Scam: CBI Registers Case Against 46 After Uttarakhand High Court Order
FIR includes film actors who were brand ambassadors, as victims invested believing LUCC was a government-registered society endorsed by celebrities.
Dehradun: A case has been registered against 46 accused, including two film actors, in the Rs 500 crore Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society (LUCC) scam.
Following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case regarding the scam.
Eighteen First Information Reports (FIRs) across multiple districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Nainital have been registered. Based on a complaint by Tripti Negi, the first FIR was registered on June 1, 2024, at Kotdwar Kotwali.
Following the initial FIR, complaints spread across the state. This prompted several additional FIRs and an investigation by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID). The scam also sparked widespread protests, including marchers heading toward Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence in Dehradun.
The LUCC Society began operations in various districts in 2019. It attracted depositors through fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) schemes that offered high returns. In 2024, the society abruptly closed its offices, and its operators absconded.
High Court Ordered CBI Investigation
Ashutosh, a resident of Rishikesh, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court on March 25, 2025, alleging that LUCC was operating illegally and misusing public money.
Another PIL was later filed by Vishal Chhetri of Upper Tunwala, demanding a CBI inquiry. On September 17, 2025, the High Court directed the CBI to investigate all criminal cases related to LUCC in Uttarakhand.
The CBI has now registered an FIR incorporating details from other complaints. The agency named 46 people, including two film actors who served as LUCC brand ambassadors.
According to the complaints, victims invested large sums of money, believing the society was registered under the Government of India and that known actors served as its promoters.
The CBCID visited the residence of one of the actors in connection with the case. The actor subsequently secured an interim stay on his arrest from the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the main accused, Sameer Agarwal, is reportedly absconding abroad, and Blue Corner and Lookout Notices have been issued against him.
As directed by the High Court, the CBI is treating the FIRs filed in Kotdwar Kotwali as the primary case. Cases involving other officials, agents, and partners continue to be investigated by multiple police stations.
LUCC Operated 35 Branches In Uttarakhand
Investigations revealed that LUCC opened 35 branches across the state, luring middle- and lower-income groups, especially homemakers and daily-wage women workers, with promises of high returns and international investments in the gold, oil, and refinery sectors. Many investors were not repaid even after their deposits matured. Police have already made several arrests in the case.
