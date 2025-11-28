ETV Bharat / state

Rs 500-Crore LUCC Scam: CBI Registers Case Against 46 After Uttarakhand High Court Order

The CBI has registered a case naming 46 accused in the LUCC scam. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Dehradun: A case has been registered against 46 accused, including two film actors, in the Rs 500 crore Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society (LUCC) scam.

Following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case regarding the scam.

Eighteen First Information Reports (FIRs) across multiple districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and Nainital have been registered. Based on a complaint by Tripti Negi, the first FIR was registered on June 1, 2024, at Kotdwar Kotwali.

Following the initial FIR, complaints spread across the state. This prompted several additional FIRs and an investigation by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID). The scam also sparked widespread protests, including marchers heading toward Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence in Dehradun.

The LUCC Society began operations in various districts in 2019. It attracted depositors through fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) schemes that offered high returns. In 2024, the society abruptly closed its offices, and its operators absconded.

High Court Ordered CBI Investigation

Ashutosh, a resident of Rishikesh, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court on March 25, 2025, alleging that LUCC was operating illegally and misusing public money.

Another PIL was later filed by Vishal Chhetri of Upper Tunwala, demanding a CBI inquiry. On September 17, 2025, the High Court directed the CBI to investigate all criminal cases related to LUCC in Uttarakhand.