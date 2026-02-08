ETV Bharat / state

Rs 475 Cr Lost To Cyber Fraud In Uttarakhand Over 5 Years: Police

Dehradun: Cyber fraud cases have significantly increased in Uttarakhand, with a whopping Rs 475 crore lost over the last five years. These cases primarily involve digital arrests, fraudulent investments, trading scams, and sextortion.

According to the police, mobile phones are no longer just a means of communication but have become the biggest weapon for cyber fraudsters. "A call, a message, or a link, and in just a few seconds, hard-earned money disappears from the account," police said.

Data released by the Uttarakhand Police revealed that around 99,000 cybercrime complaints were registered during ththe last five years and a total of Rs 475 crore was siphoned off by cyber fraudsters. Of which, only Rs 70 crore was recovered.

According to data, in 2021, 4,400 complaints were registered and Rs 15 crore was siphoned off. In 2022, Rs 40 crore was swindled and 11,000 complaints were registered. In 2023, Rs 70 crore was swindled and 18,000 complaints were registered. Similarly, in 2024, Rs 170 crore was swindled and 34,000 complaints were registered. Last year, Rs 180 crore was swindled and more than 32,000 complaints were registered. Overall, Rs 475 crore was lost and 99,000 complaints were registered between 2021 and 2025.

Weapons of Cyber Fraudsters