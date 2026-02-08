Rs 475 Cr Lost To Cyber Fraud In Uttarakhand Over 5 Years: Police
Uttarakhand Police data showed that state registered 4,400 cybercrime cases in 2021, 11,000 in 2022, 18,000 in 2023, 34,000 in 2024 and 32,000 in 2025.
Dehradun: Cyber fraud cases have significantly increased in Uttarakhand, with a whopping Rs 475 crore lost over the last five years. These cases primarily involve digital arrests, fraudulent investments, trading scams, and sextortion.
According to the police, mobile phones are no longer just a means of communication but have become the biggest weapon for cyber fraudsters. "A call, a message, or a link, and in just a few seconds, hard-earned money disappears from the account," police said.
Data released by the Uttarakhand Police revealed that around 99,000 cybercrime complaints were registered during ththe last five years and a total of Rs 475 crore was siphoned off by cyber fraudsters. Of which, only Rs 70 crore was recovered.
According to data, in 2021, 4,400 complaints were registered and Rs 15 crore was siphoned off. In 2022, Rs 40 crore was swindled and 11,000 complaints were registered. In 2023, Rs 70 crore was swindled and 18,000 complaints were registered. Similarly, in 2024, Rs 170 crore was swindled and 34,000 complaints were registered. Last year, Rs 180 crore was swindled and more than 32,000 complaints were registered. Overall, Rs 475 crore was lost and 99,000 complaints were registered between 2021 and 2025.
Weapons of Cyber Fraudsters
- Digital Arrest: Threat of government action via video call.
- AI Voice Cloning: Demanding money by imitating a familiar voice.
- Fake Investment Apps: Fraud in the name of shares, IPOs, and cryptocurrencies.
- RTO Challan Links: Phone hacked upon opening the link.
- Fake Loan Offers: Fraud in the name of Mudra loans.
- Online Shopping Fraud: Luring with cheap offers.
- Social Media Account Hacking: Demanding money by posing as relative.
- Customer Care Scam: Fake helpline numbers.
- QR Code Fraud: Making people pay instead of receiving money.
- Work From Home Scam: Registration fees in the name of a job.
- Land Cyber Fraud: Grabbing land through online documents.
- Fake Police Notices: Extortion by instilling fear of arrest.
The police and cyber cell have appealed to people to immediately report suspicious calls, messages, or links to 1930. People have been requested not to share OTPs or open unknown links.
SSP STF Navneet Bhullar said cyber fraudsters are targeting people in various ways. "Fake bank KYC calls, OTPs, fraud through sending links, UPI, QR code scams, lottery and job frauds, hacking social media accounts, and now new methods like digital arrest are also being used to scare people," he said.
The SSP said police have been generating awareness against cyber frauds so that people do not fall for any tempting offers, fake sites, offers to double money, and unknown opportunities for ticket booking. "People have been urged not to invest in fake investment offers such as YouTube likes subscriptions and Telegram-based investment website offers. Do not befriend people on social media or fall for greed when receiving unknown calls. Do not share any information or documents without verifying the caller's identity. Before applying for online jobs, thoroughly verify the website and the company with the relevant authorities. Do not search for customer care numbers on Google," Bhullar said.
Police said investment scams have targeted millions of people. Scammers gain people's trust by offering small rewards through websites and fake review programmes, and then gradually pressurise them into investing large sums of money, they said.
"Do not invest in schemes promising high returns in a short time. If you have any doubts, immediately contact your nearest police station or cybercrime police station. In case of financial cybercrime, immediately contact 1930," Bhullar added.
