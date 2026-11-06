ETV Bharat / state

Rs 4,500/Tonne Or Statewide Stir: Sugarcane Farmers Warn Karnataka Government

Bengaluru: Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka have warned of a statewide agitation if the Congress-led government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar fails to address their demand for a remunerative price of ₹4,500 per tonne by November 20. Led by farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar, the growers have accused the state government of failing to protect their interests and alleged that an unfair two-tier pricing system is being imposed on them.

Shantakumar said farmers demanding ₹5,500 per tonne were being forced to accept around ₹3,600, and accused the government of attempting to weaken the agitation instead of resolving their grievances.

Karnataka farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said that the growers have accused the state government of failing to protect their interests. (ETV Bharat)

He urged the Karnataka government to announce a State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane and called on the Centre to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). He argued that revenue generated from sugar industry by-products and taxes collected by the government should be used to ensure better returns for growers.

Demanding a scientifically determined price of ₹4,500 per tonne, Shantakumar said the existing pricing mechanism did not adequately safeguard farmers' interests.

Manipulation In Weighing

The farmer leader also demanded action against alleged irregularities in sugarcane weighing and yield calculations at sugar factories. He claimed that farmers had been facing such exploitation for decades and said he had been raising the issue for 25 years.

He alleged that several sugar factories, including those owned by legislators and ministers, were exploiting growers, particularly in Belagavi district.

Shantakumar said farmers demanding ₹5,500 per tonne were being forced to accept around ₹3,600 (ETV Bharat)

As a corrective measure, he proposed an 'ex-field' weighing system under which sugarcane would be weighed at the farmers' fields instead of after transportation to factories. According to him, this would prevent discrepancies in weight and yield calculations and reduce the scope for manipulation.

Shantakumar urged the Chief Minister not to repeatedly cite a shortage of funds as a reason for delaying a decision. Referring to Punjab and Tamil Nadu, where sugarcane prices have reportedly been increased, he questioned why Karnataka was reluctant to provide growers with a better price.

Agitation After November 20