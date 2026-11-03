ETV Bharat / state

Rs 438 Crore Mephedrone Seizure Case: Gujarat ATS Arrests International Drug Trafficker Salim Dola

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat ATS has arrested international drug trafficker Salim Ismail Dola, deported from Turkiye earlier this year, in connection with the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 438.64 crore from a Vadodara factory in 2022, officials said on Tuesday.

Dola allegedly supplied the chemicals used in manufacturing the drug and later bought and sold the finished product, they said.

The syndicate operated by Dola allegedly concealed narcotics in containers carrying legally exported goods and shipped them abroad, with dummy companies set up in destination countries to facilitate the operations, the officials said.

In April this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) brought Dola back from Turkiye, where he was arrested on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued at India’s request in March 2024.

Described as a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, Dola is facing drug trafficking charges in India and is accused of operating a transnational narcotics network. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad took Dola into custody on October 31, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ATS, SL Chaudhary said.

The ATS had raided a drug manufacturing unit near Sindhrot village in Vadodara district on December 1, 2022, and seized 87.728 kg of mephedrone (MD), valued at Rs 438.64 crore in the international market. A total of 10 accused have been arrested in the case, registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"During the investigation, the name of Salim Ismail Dola emerged as one of the persons involved in the case. He was wanted, and a search was launched for him after it came to light that he was operating a drug network from abroad," Chaudhary said.

"He provided the chemicals used in the manufacturing process and, after the drug was produced, he also bought and sold the finished product. This was his main role in the Sindhrot case," the ACP said.

The ATS is now questioning him to establish the source of the chemicals, financial transactions, distribution channels and the involvement of other members of the network.

According to the ATS, Dola had fled from Mumbai to Dubai and subsequently moved to Kenya, travelling across different countries. Following efforts by Indian agencies and the issuance of a Red Corner Notice, he was traced to Turkiye and deported to India.