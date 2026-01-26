ETV Bharat / state

Rs 400 Crore 'Heist': Will Register FIR Based On Concrete Evidence, Not On 'Hearsay', Says Belagavi SP

Bengaluru/Belagavi: Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan on Sunday said the district police are yet to receive any concrete evidence regarding the alleged robbery of Rs 400 crore at Chorla Ghat, and that no FIR has been registered so far in Karnataka in the absence of a formal complaint.

The Nashik police in the neighbouring Maharashtra, who are investigating the matter, have registered a case and arrested six persons. Ramarajan said the matter came to light after the Belagavi police received a communication from Maharashtra Police following arrests made in a kidnapping and assault case registered in Nashik district.

"On January 16, we received a letter from the Senior Superintendent of Police, Nashik district, stating that a robbery occurred at Chorla Ghat in Belagavi district," Ramarajan told reporters. The Nashik police informed that one Sandeep Datta Patil was allegedly kidnapped on October 22 by a group of four persons, assaulted and later released, following claims that Rs 400 crore had been robbed.

According to sources, the complainant said the money was in two trucks and it was in old Rs 2,000 denomination notes, which is no more in circulation. "The robbers have stated that Sandeep Datta Patil had robbed the money. Later on we sent a team of police officers to Nashik to find out about the robbery, if at all it has happened," he said.

Ramarajan said the Belagavi police have deputed an officer from Khanapur police station, the jurisdictional area for Chorla Ghat, to Nashik to gather first-hand information and coordinate with the Maharashtra Police.