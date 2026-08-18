ETV Bharat / state

Rs 40 Crore Indore Smart City Road Cracks During Pipeline Testing, Raises Quality Concerns

Indore: A water pipeline burst beneath a road constructed under the Smart City project in Indore during testing on Monday. The incident has raised concerns over the quality of the infrastructure work.

The incident occurred in the Gorakund area, around 20 metres from Gorakund Square. Officials had begun testing the water pipeline after connecting the newly laid sections when the pipeline suddenly burst. Water began gushing out from beneath the road and spread across the surface.

According to officials, around Rs 40 crore was spent on construction of the road. A water pipeline had been laid underneath it in 2021, but its testing had reportedly been pending for nearly five years.