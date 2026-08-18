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Rs 40 Crore Indore Smart City Road Cracks During Pipeline Testing, Raises Quality Concerns

The road was constructed over the pipeline. When officials finally began testing the line, pressure caused the pipeline to leak and eventually burst.

Rs 40 Crore Indore Smart City Road Cracks During Pipeline Testing, Raises Quality Concerns
Water accumulated on the road after a pipeline busted in Indore (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Indore: A water pipeline burst beneath a road constructed under the Smart City project in Indore during testing on Monday. The incident has raised concerns over the quality of the infrastructure work.

The incident occurred in the Gorakund area, around 20 metres from Gorakund Square. Officials had begun testing the water pipeline after connecting the newly laid sections when the pipeline suddenly burst. Water began gushing out from beneath the road and spread across the surface.

According to officials, around Rs 40 crore was spent on construction of the road. A water pipeline had been laid underneath it in 2021, but its testing had reportedly been pending for nearly five years.

The road was constructed over the pipeline. When officials finally began testing the line, pressure caused the pipeline to leak and eventually burst. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the site.

Local residents have alleged that serious lapses in construction quality may have contributed to the incident and questioned how a pipeline laid years ago was not tested until after the road was built.

Indore Municipal Corporation's Public Works in-charge Rajendra Rathore said the road had been constructed by the Smart City project several years ago. “The pipeline broke during testing, causing water to accumulate on the road. If any negligence is found during the investigation, action will be taken,” Rathore said.

Read More:

  1. 'Crores Down The Drain': Few Showers Of Rain Expose Kashmir's 'Smart City' Srinagar
  2. Jammu Kashmir Govt Orders External Audit For Srinagar Smart City Amid Flooding, Corruption Concerns
  3. Varanasi To Launch Public Bike Sharing System Under Smart City Project

TAGGED:

ROAD INCIDENT IN INDORE
INDORE SMART CITY
NAGAR NIGAM ROAD CRACKS
MADHYA PRADESH NEWS
NAGAR NIGAM

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