Rs 38-Crore Assets Of Cough Syrup Mafia Shubham Jaiswal To Be Seized: Varanasi Police

Varanasi: The Varanasi police are preparing to seize assets belonging to Shubham Jaiswal, who carries a Rs 50,000 reward and a look-out notice in connection with the illegal trade of codeine-laced cough syrup, officials said on Thursday.

"The Special Investigation Team identified assets worth about Rs 38 crore belonging to Shubham Jaiswal and his family and placed the findings before the court. Based on this, the court issued a notice seeking details of the properties within a week," Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said.

"If the required details are not given within the stipulated time, the properties will be sealed," Agrawal added.

Under the law, any asset that is acquired through criminal activities can be seized during the course of the investigation itself, he said. The SIT is examining diversion of medicines, financial transactions and links among the accused, with officials citing evidence of super-stockists and cross-border trafficking to Nepal and Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the assembly session on Monday, had said that the cases related to the illegal diversion of syrup are being taken up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.