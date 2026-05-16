ETV Bharat / state

'Rs 30,000 For Third Child And Rs 40,000 For Fourth', Promises Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Narasannapet: Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced financial incentives of Rs 30,000 for families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for fourth as part of his government’s efforts to address the state’s declining population trend.

Naidu, who is on a tour of Narasannapet in Srikakulam district, participated in the Swachhandra-Swarnandhra programme and said his government's primary goal is to increase the per capita income of the state.

"Wealth should be created and distributed among the poor. Economic inequalities should be reduced. Once we said that family planning should be followed. But we are saying today that children are wealth. We will give Rs 30,000 to families after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 on fourth. Children should not be considered a burden, they should be recognized as wealth," he said. He added that the government would release detailed guidelines on the scheme within a month.