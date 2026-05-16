'Rs 30,000 For Third Child And Rs 40,000 For Fourth', Promises Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
The Chief Minister said children should not be considered a burden but should be recognized as wealth.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Narasannapet: Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced financial incentives of Rs 30,000 for families on the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for fourth as part of his government’s efforts to address the state’s declining population trend.
Naidu, who is on a tour of Narasannapet in Srikakulam district, participated in the Swachhandra-Swarnandhra programme and said his government's primary goal is to increase the per capita income of the state.
"Wealth should be created and distributed among the poor. Economic inequalities should be reduced. Once we said that family planning should be followed. But we are saying today that children are wealth. We will give Rs 30,000 to families after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 on fourth. Children should not be considered a burden, they should be recognized as wealth," he said. He added that the government would release detailed guidelines on the scheme within a month.
At Narsannapeta today, it was heartening to interact with our cleanliness champions whose dedication and hard work help keep our surroundings clean and healthy. Swachh Rathams, through doorstep waste collection, are playing an important role in strengthening scientific waste… pic.twitter.com/ggXEETs9ST— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 16, 2026
Naidu said after the coalition government came to power in the state, steps were taken to prevent anyone from encroaching upon people's land. "It is the responsibility of the coalition government to eliminate land disputes. We are taking steps towards cleanliness with Swachhandra-Swarnandhra," he said.
The Chief Minister said the state government has been organizing Swachhandra-Swarnandhra for the last 16 months. "We are generating electricity from waste. Once, garbage was quite visible during my padayatras. We have set up parks to create wealth from garbage. Single-use plastic should be banned," he said.
As part of Swachhandra, the state government has started 'Operation Clean Sweep'. Naidu said the programme will be held for four days in all areas. "As part of this, clean drives would be conducted everyday in the districts under the leadership of collectors," he said.
The Chief Minister further said that in the last 23 months, the state has received investments worth Rs 23 lakh crore. "With the agreements made by the state government, 24 lakh jobs will be created. We have brought Google to Visakhapatnam," he said.
Also Read
Rajnath Praises Chandrababu's Vision, Technological Focus; Rs 15,803 Cr AMCA Defence Project Launched In Andhra Pradesh