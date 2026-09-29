ETV Bharat / state

₹30-Crore Keralam Onam Bumper Lottery Winner Still Missing As Fake Claims Flood Social Media

Kannur: The search for the winner of Keralam’s ₹30-crore Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has turned into a mystery, with the identity of the lucky ticket holder still unknown and fake claims about the winner spreading widely on social media.

The winning ticket, TL 360615, was sold through a chain of lottery agents in Kannur district’s Taliparamba. The ticket was sold by Muthu Lottery Agency in Chakkarakkal to Thamburan Lottery Agency in Taliparamba and subsequently reached lottery seller M V Sujith of Vadakkenchery. The winner who purchased the ticket from Sujith has not yet come forward. The draw was announced in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday afternoon (September 26).

The mystery has fuelled speculation online, including claims that the winner could be a migrant worker from another state.

One widely circulated social-media claim identified a tipper-lorry driver named Manu from Mokeri in Kannur as the winner.

The fabricated reports claimed that Manu had purchased the ticket while driving a load towards Mattannur and discovered the prize after checking a ticket kept in his vehicle. The reports even claimed that celebrations had broken out at his home and that the ticket had been handed over to a Canara Bank branch manager.

None of these claims has been established, and the reports have added to the confusion surrounding the real winner.

Fake images and copies of what appear to be the winning ticket are also circulating online, prompting warnings to the public against sharing or relying on unverified lottery claims.

Taliparamba Lottery Shops See Rush

Sujith, who sold the winning ticket, has now come forward to dismiss the reports circulating on social media. Sujith told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that one of the 30 tickets he sold turned out to be the ₹30-crore winner. He had obtained 150 tickets in total, including 30 supplied through Thamburan Lottery Agency.

He said he does not remember the identity of the person who bought the winning ticket but believes the winner could be from the locality and may eventually return to meet him.

Sujith arrived early at his usual sales spot after the draw, hoping that the winner would come looking for him.

The winning ticket's route has been confirmed: Muthu Lottery Agency sold it to Thamburan Lottery Agency in Taliparamba, from where Sujith eventually sold it to the unknown winner.

The mystery has also brought increased attention to lottery shops in Taliparamba. People are arriving not only to enquire about the bumper winner but also to buy fresh tickets.