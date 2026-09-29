₹30-Crore Keralam Onam Bumper Lottery Winner Still Missing As Fake Claims Flood Social Media
The mystery has fuelled speculation online, including claims that the winner could be a migrant worker from another state.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Kannur: The search for the winner of Keralam’s ₹30-crore Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has turned into a mystery, with the identity of the lucky ticket holder still unknown and fake claims about the winner spreading widely on social media.
The winning ticket, TL 360615, was sold through a chain of lottery agents in Kannur district’s Taliparamba. The ticket was sold by Muthu Lottery Agency in Chakkarakkal to Thamburan Lottery Agency in Taliparamba and subsequently reached lottery seller M V Sujith of Vadakkenchery. The winner who purchased the ticket from Sujith has not yet come forward. The draw was announced in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday afternoon (September 26).
The mystery has fuelled speculation online, including claims that the winner could be a migrant worker from another state.
One widely circulated social-media claim identified a tipper-lorry driver named Manu from Mokeri in Kannur as the winner.
The fabricated reports claimed that Manu had purchased the ticket while driving a load towards Mattannur and discovered the prize after checking a ticket kept in his vehicle. The reports even claimed that celebrations had broken out at his home and that the ticket had been handed over to a Canara Bank branch manager.
None of these claims has been established, and the reports have added to the confusion surrounding the real winner.
Fake images and copies of what appear to be the winning ticket are also circulating online, prompting warnings to the public against sharing or relying on unverified lottery claims.
Taliparamba Lottery Shops See Rush
Sujith, who sold the winning ticket, has now come forward to dismiss the reports circulating on social media. Sujith told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that one of the 30 tickets he sold turned out to be the ₹30-crore winner. He had obtained 150 tickets in total, including 30 supplied through Thamburan Lottery Agency.
He said he does not remember the identity of the person who bought the winning ticket but believes the winner could be from the locality and may eventually return to meet him.
Sujith arrived early at his usual sales spot after the draw, hoping that the winner would come looking for him.
The winning ticket's route has been confirmed: Muthu Lottery Agency sold it to Thamburan Lottery Agency in Taliparamba, from where Sujith eventually sold it to the unknown winner.
The mystery has also brought increased attention to lottery shops in Taliparamba. People are arriving not only to enquire about the bumper winner but also to buy fresh tickets.
Local lottery trader Mohanan said there are around 20 lottery stalls in Taliparamba alone.
With the identity of the Onam bumper winner still unknown, many customers have already shifted their hopes to the upcoming ₹20-crore Pooja Bumper.
Winners From Outside Kerala Can Claim Prize
The possibility that the winning ticket may have been purchased by someone from outside Kerala has also attracted attention.
Lottery rules allow eligible prize winners from outside the state to claim their winnings, subject to the prescribed documentation and verification. The Kerala Lottery Rules specifically provide for additional attestation requirements for prize winners from outside Kerala.
For a major prize, the winner must sign the reverse of the winning ticket and submit the prescribed identity and claim documents. Claims for prizes above ₹20 lakh are sanctioned by the Director of Lotteries under the rules.
The ticket must be protected carefully and should not be handed over to intermediaries or unknown persons. The Lottery Department has also warned the public about fake lottery websites and fraudulent demands for payments in connection with prizes.
The ₹30-crore first prize is subject to the applicable agent commission and income-tax deductions. Lottery winnings are taxable at the special rate prescribed under Section 115BB of the Income Tax Act. The Income Tax Department currently lists the rate for lottery winnings at 30%, with applicable surcharge and health and education cess depending on the circumstances.
The exact amount ultimately credited to the winner's account will therefore be lower than the advertised ₹30 crore.
For now, however, the bigger question remains unanswered: Who holds TL 360615?
Also read
Keralam Onam Bumper Result 2026: Ticket Number TL 360615 Wins ₹30 Crore Jackpot
Keralam Lottery: Lucky Ticket Out, But No Clue To Lucky Winner Yet