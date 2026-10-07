ETV Bharat / state

Keralam Onam Bumper Claimed; Winner Of ₹30 Crore Jackpot Chooses To Remain Anonymous

The intense media attention and public pressure faced by previous bumper winners are the reasons cited by the winners requestiong anonymity. ( ETV Bharat )

Kannur: Ending days of speculation over Keralam's biggest lottery prize, the winner of this year's ₹30 crore Thriruvonam Bumper has claimed the prize through the banking channel while requesting complete anonymity.

The winning ticket (TL 360615), drawn on September 26, was sold by agent Sujith in Kannur district. the winner submitted the ticket with required documents at the bank and completed the formalities on condition that personal details not be made public.

Lottery agent Sujith told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that he has no information about the winner and the winner has not contacted him so far. Sujith said he had 17 unsold tickets left and that he has been facing local attention and rumours since the result was announced 12 days ago.

The Lottery Department has also declined to disclose details.

Why Winners Choose Anonymity

The sub-agent in Kannur, from where the winning ticket was bought for resale by daily seller. (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, Joint Director Saju J D said that the Lottery Department is bound by law not to reveal the winner's identity when a written request for privacy is submitted.