Keralam Onam Bumper Claimed; Winner Of ₹30 Crore Jackpot Chooses To Remain Anonymous
Ticket sold in Kannur encashed through bank; Lottery Dept is bound by law not to reveal the winner, reports Hemanth Chandran P
Published : October 7, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Kannur: Ending days of speculation over Keralam's biggest lottery prize, the winner of this year's ₹30 crore Thriruvonam Bumper has claimed the prize through the banking channel while requesting complete anonymity.
The winning ticket (TL 360615), drawn on September 26, was sold by agent Sujith in Kannur district. the winner submitted the ticket with required documents at the bank and completed the formalities on condition that personal details not be made public.
Lottery agent Sujith told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that he has no information about the winner and the winner has not contacted him so far. Sujith said he had 17 unsold tickets left and that he has been facing local attention and rumours since the result was announced 12 days ago.
The Lottery Department has also declined to disclose details.
Why Winners Choose Anonymity
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Wednesday, Joint Director Saju J D said that the Lottery Department is bound by law not to reveal the winner's identity when a written request for privacy is submitted.
While the advertised first prize is ₹30 crore, the prize money is disbursed after statutory deductions.
- Agent commission (10%): Rs 3 crore
- After Income Tax, surcharge and other deductions, the net amount transferred to the winner's account is Rs 16.47 crore, according to the department.
Officials and agents point to the intense media attention and public pressure faced by previous bumper winners. The most cited example is that of Anoop, an autorickshaw driver from Thiruvananthapuram who won the Rs 25 crore Onam Bumper in 2022 and later said he faced continuous requests for financial help at his doorstep, making it difficult to stay at home.
The incident is widely referred to locally as the 'Anoop Effect', after which several big winners have opted to collect prizes through banks without any media appearance.
Not The First Anonymous Win
Kerala has seen a pattern of anonymous claims in recent years:
- 2023 Onam Bumper (Rs 25 Crore): The ticket sold near Walayar on the Palakkad border was claimed by four friends from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, who had jointly purchased it. They refused photos and media interaction.
- 2023 Vishu Bumper (Rs 12 Crore (VE 475588): Sold in Payyanur, Kannur, the winner waited until public attention subsided and then approached the State Lottery Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram directly, completing paperwork with a strict privacy condition.
- 2022 Pooja Bumper (Rs 10 Crore (JC 110398): Sold in Thrissur, claimed soon after the Anoop episode. The winner informed the Lottery Department in advance that no details should be shared with the media and approached only through a scheduled bank.
- 2020 Summer Bumper (Rs 12 Crore): Won in Kasaragod, the prize was submitted through a prominent bank branch in the district with a formal request to safeguard privacy. The winner's identity remains undisclosed.
The Lottery Department reiterated that protecting a winner's privacy on written request is permitted under the rules, and the current winner's decision is in line with that provision.
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