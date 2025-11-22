ETV Bharat / state

Rs 275 Crore Lying Unclaimed With Banks In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Banking officials in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday said that financial assets worth Rs 275 crore were lying unclaimed with banks across 6.45 lakh dormant accounts.

Ghaziabad District Lead Bank Manager Budhram said the accounts had seen no activity for at least 10 years, as the holders were either untraceable or dead, with their families unaware that these accounts existed.

“When the unclaimed amount in a bank account remains unclaimed for a long time, the bank contacts the account holder's address and informs the family. If the family is not found at the current address, efforts are made to locate them by contacting account holders in the area. After verifying the claimant’s documents, banks release the money,” Budhram explained.

Currently, the Union Finance Ministry is conducting a nationwide Unclaimed Deposit Campaign, which began on October 1 and will conclude on December 31. The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among depositors and heirs about dormant accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Regional Director, Pankaj Kumar, said the campaign aims to help families track accounts that have remained inactive due to death, oversight or other reasons.