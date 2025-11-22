ETV Bharat / state

Rs 275 Crore Lying Unclaimed With Banks In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

Nearly 6.45 lakh accounts had seen no activity for at least 10 years, as the holders were either untraceable or dead.

Rs 275 Crore Lying Unclaimed With Banks In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad
Representational Image (File photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 7:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Banking officials in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday said that financial assets worth Rs 275 crore were lying unclaimed with banks across 6.45 lakh dormant accounts.

Ghaziabad District Lead Bank Manager Budhram said the accounts had seen no activity for at least 10 years, as the holders were either untraceable or dead, with their families unaware that these accounts existed.

“When the unclaimed amount in a bank account remains unclaimed for a long time, the bank contacts the account holder's address and informs the family. If the family is not found at the current address, efforts are made to locate them by contacting account holders in the area. After verifying the claimant’s documents, banks release the money,” Budhram explained.

Currently, the Union Finance Ministry is conducting a nationwide Unclaimed Deposit Campaign, which began on October 1 and will conclude on December 31. The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among depositors and heirs about dormant accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Regional Director, Pankaj Kumar, said the campaign aims to help families track accounts that have remained inactive due to death, oversight or other reasons.

“Banks are periodically monitored to ensure they are actively settling such deposits. In Ghaziabad, authorities have received 802 claims related to 16 banks, covering Rs 15.59 crore, and the applications are being processed,” Budhram said.

Unclaimed deposits typically fall into two categories: cases where families know about the funds but delay withdrawals due to missing documents, and cases where relatives are unaware of the account after the holder’s death. After 10 years of inactivity, such balances are classified as unclaimed.

The government is urging citizens to check whether their money is among the unclaimed amounts.

“Depositors can register and search for dormant accounts on the RBI’s UDGAM portal at udgam.rbi.org.in by entering basic identification details. If any unclaimed amount appears, individuals can approach their bank to initiate withdrawal procedures,” the manager added.

Also Read

  1. Financial Assets Worth Rs 1.84 Lakh Crore Lying Unclaimed With Banks, Regulators: Sitharaman
  2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Launch Nationwide Awareness Campaign For Unclaimed Financial Assets On Oct 4

TAGGED:

UNCLAIMED BANK ACCOUNTS
RBI
UDGAM
UNCLAIMED DEPOSITS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.