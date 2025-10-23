ETV Bharat / state

Rs 252-Crore Mephedrone Haul: Key Accused Deported From Dubai; In Police Custody

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a key accused in a Rs 252-crore mephedrone seizure case after his deportation from Dubai, officials said on Thursday. Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh was apprehended in Dubai by “sister agencies” a few days ago and was subsequently brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

Shaikh is also known as “Lavish” in his drug cartel, as he leads a flashy lifestyle with expensive dresses, cars and watches, he said. He is a member of an international drug syndicate and operated from abroad, the official said.

A Red Corner Notice had been issued against Shaikh, following which he was detained by a law-enforcement agency in Dubai and subsequently handed over to the Mumbai police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection 1) Vishal Thakur.

The Mumbai police last year busted a mephedrone supply ring by raiding a manufacturing unit in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district and seizing drugs and raw materials (to make the contraband) worth Rs 252 crore. Shaikh was shown as a key accused in the case.

Shaikh was responsible for the operations of the mephedrone manufacturing factories set up by the drug ring across the country, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, he said.

Sitting in Dubai, he managed procurement of raw materials, manufacturing of the drug and handling the supply and distribution chain, the official said. He is one of the important members of the international drug syndicate operated by Salim Dola, said another official. Salim Dola is also wanted in the case, and a Red Corner Notice has been issued against him.