ETV Bharat / state

₹15,000-Salary Man's Documents Used For ₹350-Crore GST Transactions In Karnataka

Ballari (Karnataka): A young man earning a monthly salary of just ₹15,000 as a service adviser at a Toyota showroom in Ballari has alleged that his personal documents were misused to register a business and carry out GST transactions worth ₹350 crore over five months without his knowledge.

The transactions were allegedly conducted in the name of ‘Roshan Enterprises’, using the Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook and electricity bills of Roshan Jameel. According to his complaint, the business was registered as a plastics trading concern, but a mobile number and email address belonging to someone else were provided during the registration process.

The alleged fraud came to light after the GST account was closed and Central GST officials visited Roshan’s residence to conduct an inquiry. His father, Fakruddin, who works as a labourer at an air-conditioner godown, and other family members were reportedly distressed by the officials’ questions.

The transactions were conducted in the name of ‘Roshan Enterprises’, using the Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook and electricity bills of Roshan Jameel. (ETV Bharat)

Roshan learnt about the matter after returning from work and approached the GST office seeking details. However, dissatisfied with the response, he approached the Cyber Crime Police Station along with his family and lodged a complaint.

‘We Never Received Any Notification’

Roshan said the family had no knowledge of the GST registration or the transactions carried out in his name.

“Officials visited our house on Thursday and informed us that the GST account had been suspended. When they questioned us, we told them that we did not run any business and were only earning our livelihood through our jobs. On verification, we learnt that transactions worth ₹350 crore had taken place. We have no idea who is behind this. We never received any notification when the GST account was opened or closed. Our Aadhaar card, bank passbook, electricity bill and PAN card were used, but someone else’s mobile number and email address were linked to the account. This has left us extremely anxious,” he said.