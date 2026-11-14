₹15,000-Salary Man's Documents Used For ₹350-Crore GST Transactions In Karnataka
Roshan works as a service man at a Toyota showroom in Ballari and came to know about the fraud when GST official came home.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Ballari (Karnataka): A young man earning a monthly salary of just ₹15,000 as a service adviser at a Toyota showroom in Ballari has alleged that his personal documents were misused to register a business and carry out GST transactions worth ₹350 crore over five months without his knowledge.
The transactions were allegedly conducted in the name of ‘Roshan Enterprises’, using the Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook and electricity bills of Roshan Jameel. According to his complaint, the business was registered as a plastics trading concern, but a mobile number and email address belonging to someone else were provided during the registration process.
The alleged fraud came to light after the GST account was closed and Central GST officials visited Roshan’s residence to conduct an inquiry. His father, Fakruddin, who works as a labourer at an air-conditioner godown, and other family members were reportedly distressed by the officials’ questions.
Roshan learnt about the matter after returning from work and approached the GST office seeking details. However, dissatisfied with the response, he approached the Cyber Crime Police Station along with his family and lodged a complaint.
‘We Never Received Any Notification’
Roshan said the family had no knowledge of the GST registration or the transactions carried out in his name.
“Officials visited our house on Thursday and informed us that the GST account had been suspended. When they questioned us, we told them that we did not run any business and were only earning our livelihood through our jobs. On verification, we learnt that transactions worth ₹350 crore had taken place. We have no idea who is behind this. We never received any notification when the GST account was opened or closed. Our Aadhaar card, bank passbook, electricity bill and PAN card were used, but someone else’s mobile number and email address were linked to the account. This has left us extremely anxious,” he said.
Fakruddin demanded the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible for misusing his son’s documents.
The family has also questioned the verification process followed during GST registration, particularly how transactions of such a large value could be conducted using the identity documents of a salaried employee without his knowledge.
Police have registered an FIR based on Roshan’s complaint and launched an investigation. The probe is expected to examine bank accounts, salary records and other documents relevant to the alleged transactions.
The use of a ₹15,000-a-month employee’s identity to facilitate GST transactions worth ₹350 crore has triggered concern in Ballari town.
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