Embezzlement Of Rs 22.3-Crore Govt Fund: Seven Arrested, Rs 39 Lakh Recovered, Say Chennai Police
Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Police found that some of the 25 bank accounts were located outside Tamil Nadu, including in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Chennai: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged siphoning off of Rs 22.3 crore from a bank account belonging to the Tamil Nadu government's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, with the Cyber Crime Police recovering Rs 39 lakh so far.
The arrested people allegedly acted as ‘money mules’, allowing their personal bank accounts to be used by a cyber-fraud syndicate to route the stolen funds in return for commissions, police said.
The department maintains a bank account with private bank HDFC in Nandanam, Chennai. Unidentified perpetrators allegedly gained unauthorised access to the account and transferred government funds to multiple bank accounts, causing a loss of more than Rs 22.3 crore.
Following a complaint, the Cyber Crime wing of the Chennai Central Crime Branch registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the transactions, identify the beneficiaries and establish how the government account was compromised.
The probe found that the misappropriated funds had been routed through 25 bank accounts. Police examined the account details and transaction records to identify those involved in the alleged fraud.
Recovery Efforts Underway
Seven people were subsequently arrested in connection with the case. Their interrogation and follow-up investigations led to the recovery of ₹39 lakh, according to the police. Efforts are continuing to trace and recover the remaining amount.
Investigators found that some of the 25 bank accounts were located outside Tamil Nadu, including in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. A special team has been formed to identify the account holders and operators and trace the subsequent movement of the funds.
Police said the seven arrested suspects had allegedly provided their bank accounts to the cyber-fraud syndicate in exchange for commissions. The accounts were used to receive and transfer the money, helping the perpetrators move the funds through multiple layers of transactions.
The Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime Police are continuing the investigation to identify the alleged masterminds behind the operation and establish how the accused gained access to the department's bank account.
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