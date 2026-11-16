ETV Bharat / state

Embezzlement Of Rs 22.3-Crore Govt Fund: Seven Arrested, Rs 39 Lakh Recovered, Say Chennai Police

Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime Police are continuing the investigation to identify the masterminds behind the operation. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Seven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged siphoning off of Rs 22.3 crore from a bank account belonging to the Tamil Nadu government's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, with the Cyber Crime Police recovering Rs 39 lakh so far.

The arrested people allegedly acted as ‘money mules’, allowing their personal bank accounts to be used by a cyber-fraud syndicate to route the stolen funds in return for commissions, police said.