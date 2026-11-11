ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Govt Fund Scam: Rs 22 Crore Embezzled, 46 Transactions Done After 'Illegal Access To Rural Development Dept Portal'

Chennai: Shocking details have emerged in the alleged Rs 22.30 crore cyber fraud involving the Tamil Nadu government's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, with the FIR revealing that money was transferred to the same company's bank accounts multiple times on different dates, while some companies allegedly received crores of rupees in separate installments.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a total of Rs 22,30,04,879 was fraudulently transferred from a government bank account through 46 transactions between October 12 and October 30.

The funds were meant for rural development projects under the 15th Finance Commission's Health Grant, which is allocated for improving primary healthcare infrastructure in rural areas.

Officials said the amount was maintained in a separate bank account in the name of the Director of Rural Development and Panchayats at HDFC Bank's Nandanam, CIT Nagar branch in Chennai. Authorised Block Development Officers were provided separate usernames and passwords to withdraw funds and make payments to contractors. Only authorised officials were permitted to carry out and approve transactions.

The fraud came to light when government officials noticed suspicious transactions from the account, from which only authorised officers were allowed to make and approve transactions. Subsequently, Ramprasad, a Block Development Officer and Superintendent in the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayats, lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner.

The FIR mentions that unidentified persons gained unauthorised access to the account between October 12 and October 30 and transferred Rs 22.30 crore to various bank accounts without permission of the government.

Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police examined bank transactions, email records and website usage details to identify the beneficiaries and those behind the fraud. It is being suspected that the money was transferred through an online portal used for financial transactions by the Rural Development Department.

The FIR also mentions that the fraud was carried out through Squareuplive.com/rdprd, which was created by a company named Lead Winner Corp. The website was linked to HDFC Bank's Single Nodal Account (SNA) management system, officials said.