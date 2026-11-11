Tamil Nadu Govt Fund Scam: Rs 22 Crore Embezzled, 46 Transactions Done After 'Illegal Access To Rural Development Dept Portal'
FIR mentioned 46 transactions were carried out between October 12 and October 30, with the money transferred to several companies, businesses and individuals, reports Subash.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Chennai: Shocking details have emerged in the alleged Rs 22.30 crore cyber fraud involving the Tamil Nadu government's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, with the FIR revealing that money was transferred to the same company's bank accounts multiple times on different dates, while some companies allegedly received crores of rupees in separate installments.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), a total of Rs 22,30,04,879 was fraudulently transferred from a government bank account through 46 transactions between October 12 and October 30.
The funds were meant for rural development projects under the 15th Finance Commission's Health Grant, which is allocated for improving primary healthcare infrastructure in rural areas.
Officials said the amount was maintained in a separate bank account in the name of the Director of Rural Development and Panchayats at HDFC Bank's Nandanam, CIT Nagar branch in Chennai. Authorised Block Development Officers were provided separate usernames and passwords to withdraw funds and make payments to contractors. Only authorised officials were permitted to carry out and approve transactions.
The fraud came to light when government officials noticed suspicious transactions from the account, from which only authorised officers were allowed to make and approve transactions. Subsequently, Ramprasad, a Block Development Officer and Superintendent in the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayats, lodged a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner.
The FIR mentions that unidentified persons gained unauthorised access to the account between October 12 and October 30 and transferred Rs 22.30 crore to various bank accounts without permission of the government.
Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police examined bank transactions, email records and website usage details to identify the beneficiaries and those behind the fraud. It is being suspected that the money was transferred through an online portal used for financial transactions by the Rural Development Department.
The FIR also mentions that the fraud was carried out through Squareuplive.com/rdprd, which was created by a company named Lead Winner Corp. The website was linked to HDFC Bank's Single Nodal Account (SNA) management system, officials said.
During the course of investigation, officials found that Maker and Checker user accounts created in the names of three Block Development Offices were used for the transactions. These offices are located in Keezhaiyur in Nagapattinam district, Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and Dharapuram in Tiruppur district.
According to the FIR, the 46 transactions involved transfers to several companies, businesses and individuals. The listed recipients include Heyinz Infrastructure Private Limited, Octave Limited, Mmabs Private Limited, Dreamsuccess, Anora, Trofem, Pchandr Group, Samvyadh Marketing, Krishna Kirana Store, Bharat Grain, M/S KHB Brick Field, Nexvora Commerce Private Limited and NAKSRAJ Tour and Travels.
The FIR specifically mentioned that some companies received money multiple times on different dates. Crores of rupees were allegedly transferred to certain companies in separate instalments during the period.
However, it is yet to be established how the fraudsters gained access to the banking system. Police are examining whether the usernames and passwords of authorised goverment officials were stolen, whether there was a security breach on the bank's website, or whether authentication systems, including OTP verification, were compromised.
Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Police has formed two special teams to investigate the case. Technical and cyber forensic examinations are also likely to be roped in to establish how the fraud was carried out.
Notably, the case was registered on November 3 under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS and Sections 43(A), 66 and 66(C) of the IT Act, with Cyber Crime Police Inspector Velraj appointed as the investigating officer.
A detailed investigation is currently underway to trace the transferred funds, identifying those responsible and find out how the government banking system was accessed.
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