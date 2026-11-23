Rs 22 Crore Siphoned Off From Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department Account; 9 Held
Task forces have been sent to three states to track the network of "money mule" accounts through which the stolen money was laundered into cryptocurrency.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:15 AM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2026 at 3:47 AM IST
Chennai: Cyber-fraudsters have siphoned off around Rs 22 crore from a private bank account held in the name of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department through vulnerabilities in a third-party payment portal, police said.
So far, nine people have been arrested in this scam, while three special task forces have been sent to as many states to track the network of "money mule" accounts through which the stolen money was laundered into cryptocurrency.
The Chennai Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police registered a case and began investigating the scam. Initial investigations revealed that a private company was using a dedicated payment platform to handle the Rural Development Department's transactions.
Gang infiltrated by hacking
According to police, financial transactions for three districts have been carried out through this website. Taking advantage of the security flaws in this money transfer website, the cyber fraudsters infiltrated the site using fake web addresses.
Subsequently, the police intensified the investigation to identify those directly and indirectly involved in the fraud. First, 7 people were arrested, and later two more persons were held.
Money Mule Bank Accounts
The interrogation of the arrested persons revealed that thousands of 'money mule' bank accounts were used in this scam. The accounts of people who open bank accounts and hand over their details and the right to make transactions to others in exchange for money are called money mule accounts.
Fraudsters used these accounts to transfer the stolen money in various stages. The investigation also revealed that the kingpin of the cyber fraud gang played a key role in this fraud.
On his instructions, an agent used to collect money from mule bank accounts of various persons. The money fraudulently obtained from the bank accounts of government departments has been transferred to these accounts and, from there, the transfers have been made in various stages.
Cryptocurrency scam
The money in those bank accounts was then converted into cryptocurrency by the agent and sent to the kingpin of the gang, which devised means to hide the identity of the real source of the money.
In addition, commissions have been paid to those who provided their bank accounts for fraud. Specifically, if Rs 1 lakh is deposited into a person's bank account, 10 per cent of that amount goes to the person who provided the account as a commission.
The police revealed that the money mule bank accounts used in this scam were obtained from three different states. Following this, three special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the people who went to those states and provided the accounts to the agents.
As the investigation into the case continues, the cybercrime police are interrogating to find out who provided money to the mule bank accounts, how much money was transferred, and where the money converted into cryptocurrency ended up.
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