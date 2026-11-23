ETV Bharat / state

Rs 22 Crore Siphoned Off From Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department Account; 9 Held

Representational image. ( IANS )

Chennai: Cyber-fraudsters have siphoned off around Rs 22 crore from a private bank account held in the name of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department through vulnerabilities in a third-party payment portal, police said.

So far, nine people have been arrested in this scam, while three special task forces have been sent to as many states to track the network of "money mule" accounts through which the stolen money was laundered into cryptocurrency.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police registered a case and began investigating the scam. Initial investigations revealed that a private company was using a dedicated payment platform to handle the Rural Development Department's transactions. Gang infiltrated by hacking According to police, financial transactions for three districts have been carried out through this website. Taking advantage of the security flaws in this money transfer website, the cyber fraudsters infiltrated the site using fake web addresses. Subsequently, the police intensified the investigation to identify those directly and indirectly involved in the fraud. First, 7 people were arrested, and later two more persons were held. Money Mule Bank Accounts The interrogation of the arrested persons revealed that thousands of 'money mule' bank accounts were used in this scam. The accounts of people who open bank accounts and hand over their details and the right to make transactions to others in exchange for money are called money mule accounts.