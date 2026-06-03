ETV Bharat / state

Rs 217-Crore Extortion Case: Court Frames Charges Against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Paul; Jacqueline Fernandez to Face Trial

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday ordered the formal framing of charges against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paul, and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 217-crore extortion case. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma directed that charges after the three refused to plead guilty and opted to face trial.

The court ordered that charges be framed against the accused under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Information Technology Act.

Apart from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the key accused in the case include his wife Leena Paul and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. However, the court ordered that charges against Jacqueline Fernandez would be framed only in connection with the extortion case and not under MCOCA.

The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police after a complaint was filed by Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also launched a money laundering investigation into the matter.