ETV Bharat / state

₹213 Crore Loans, ₹25.78 Crore Tax Evasion: SIT Flags Massive Irregularities In Argentina Football Team's Keralam Visit

The SIT has submitted its report to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, recommending stringent action against those allegedly responsible for the financial irregularities and officials suspected of failing to act on them. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged financial irregularities linked to the former World Cup winners Argentina football team’s Kerala visit has flagged loans worth more than ₹213 crore, alleged tax evasion of ₹25.78 crore and serious financial irregularities involving the event’s sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC).

The SIT has submitted its report to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, recommending stringent action against those allegedly responsible for the financial irregularities and officials suspected of failing to act on them.

According to the report, RBC, which had a base capital of only ₹10 lakh, raised ₹137.75 crore from Sree Gokulam Chit and Finance and another ₹75 crore from Hinduja Leyland Finance, taking the total borrowing to ₹212.75 crore.

The SIT found that the amount borrowed from Sree Gokulam was reportedly secured only through cheques signed by the company’s directors, and the loan remains unpaid.

In the case of the Hinduja loan, the investigation reportedly found that the money was sanctioned under six different names but ultimately routed into a single account belonging to the sponsor.

Property Valuation Raises Questions

The SIT also flagged an extraordinary increase in the valuation of properties allegedly used as collateral.

Properties purchased for around ₹9.94 crore were reportedly valued at ₹154.38 crore within a year and subsequently offered as security for the loans.

The investigation has also identified alleged tax irregularities involving the payment made to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).