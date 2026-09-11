₹213 Crore Loans, ₹25.78 Crore Tax Evasion: SIT Flags Massive Irregularities In Argentina Football Team's Keralam Visit
The SIT has submitted its report to Chief Minister, recommending action against those responsible for irregularities and officials suspected of failing to act on them.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged financial irregularities linked to the former World Cup winners Argentina football team’s Kerala visit has flagged loans worth more than ₹213 crore, alleged tax evasion of ₹25.78 crore and serious financial irregularities involving the event’s sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC).
The SIT has submitted its report to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, recommending stringent action against those allegedly responsible for the financial irregularities and officials suspected of failing to act on them.
According to the report, RBC, which had a base capital of only ₹10 lakh, raised ₹137.75 crore from Sree Gokulam Chit and Finance and another ₹75 crore from Hinduja Leyland Finance, taking the total borrowing to ₹212.75 crore.
The SIT found that the amount borrowed from Sree Gokulam was reportedly secured only through cheques signed by the company’s directors, and the loan remains unpaid.
In the case of the Hinduja loan, the investigation reportedly found that the money was sanctioned under six different names but ultimately routed into a single account belonging to the sponsor.
Property Valuation Raises Questions
The SIT also flagged an extraordinary increase in the valuation of properties allegedly used as collateral.
Properties purchased for around ₹9.94 crore were reportedly valued at ₹154.38 crore within a year and subsequently offered as security for the loans.
The investigation has also identified alleged tax irregularities involving the payment made to the Argentine Football Association (AFA).
Of the ₹126.04 crore transferred to the AFA, the SIT has alleged tax evasion of ₹22.69 crore. It also identified a pending tax liability of ₹34.15 lakh on ₹1.90 crore paid as legal fees.
In addition, the sponsor allegedly claimed an input tax credit of ₹2.75 crore in connection with club memberships and renovation work at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor, Ernakulam.
Officials Also Under Scanner
The SIT has made a serious observation regarding the alleged role of government officials, stating that officials during the previous administration intervened to prevent punitive action over the financial irregularities.
The report has recommended action not only against the sponsor but also against officials allegedly involved in concealing or failing to act on the irregularities.
The SIT has further recommended that suspicious transactions uncovered during the investigation be examined by central and other specialised agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, Reserve Bank of India, Inspector General of Registration and Registrar of Chits.
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