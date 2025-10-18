ETV Bharat / state

Rs 21.64 Crore GST Evasion Uncovered In Karnataka, One Held

Belagavi (Karnataka): The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Belagavi zonal unit, on Saturday said it uncovered GST evasion worth Rs 21.64 crore at a scrap business in Harihar, Davanagere.

According to the DGGI, the firm issued fake invoices valued at around Rs 112 crore, resulting in fraudulent availment and utilisation of Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 17.14 crore.

"During the inspection, Mohammad Saqlain, identified as the key person responsible for the operations of the firm, was confronted with evidence collected by the department. He admitted fraudulent availment of ITC on the strength of fake bills," a statement by DGGI said.

He also acknowledged a short-payment of GST under the reverse charge mechanism (RCM) amounting to Rs 4.50 crore, taking the total GST evasion to Rs 21.64 crore, it added.