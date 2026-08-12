ETV Bharat / state

Rs 2.03 Crore, Old Selfie And Rape Threat: Patna Doctor's Wife Alleges 'Honey Trap'

Patna: A doctor from Bihar's Rajiv Nagar in Patna has allegedly been cheated of nearly Rs 2.03 crore after being repeatedly threatened with a false rape case.

The doctor's wife has lodged a complaint against a coaching institute owner from Muzaffarpur, her husband, and another associate at Rajiv Nagar police station.

According to Rajiv Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Onkar Kumar the complaint was confirmed, and he said the matter was being investigated. He said the doctor had submitted his application five days earlier.

The doctor had initially gone to Muzaffarpur to lodge a complaint before approaching Rajiv Nagar police, where his complaint was subsequently registered.

According to the wife, her husband suddenly got up from bed and began crying on the night of July 7. When she asked him the reason, he told her that he had been facing continuous blackmail and threats.

The woman said her husband had become acquainted with a coaching institute owner from Mithanpura in Muzaffarpur in 2024. According to the complaint, the two began communicating on WhatsApp and gradually became friends.

The coaching institute owner allegedly first asked the doctor for Rs 20,000, claiming that she needed the money for her mother's medical treatment. The doctor gave her the amount.

Money Demands Continued

After receiving the initial Rs 20,000, the woman continued asking the doctor for money on different pretexts. He kept helping her and eventually transferred nearly Rs 4-5 lakh to her through multiple transactions.

When the doctor refused to make further payments, she allegedly sought Rs 10 lakh to start a coaching institute. According to the complaint, she assured him that the money would be repaid through her husband.

The alleged blackmail intensified in November 2025, when the coaching owner called the doctor to her office in Mushahari. She allegedly showed him an old selfie and threatened to file a false rape case against him if he did not continue paying her.

According to the doctor's wife, the woman warned that a rape case would destroy his reputation. Fearing social stigma and damage to his standing, the doctor allegedly continued giving her money.

When the amount allegedly paid by the doctor became substantial, the coaching owner reportedly sent him a WhatsApp message asking him to prepare a legal declaration on Rs 5,000 stamp paper.

The declaration allegedly stated that the doctor would not seek the return of the money he had already given her. Under pressure, he submitted the declaration at a Muzaffarpur court on December 18, 2025.