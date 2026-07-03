Rs 180 Crore Had Been Earmarked For Horse Trading In Tamil Nadu, Say Accused
Police said the accused had stayed at hotels on Chennai's East Coast Road and in Guindy to strategize and conduct negotiations.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Chennai: The three individuals arrested in connection with the attempted negotiations with TVK MLA Dr Ilaiyaraja for horse trading have confessed to the police that there was a plan to spend up to Rs 180 crore on it.
Sources said, a few days ago, an individual named Thirunavukkarasu contacted Dr Ilaiyaraja, the TVK MLA for the Uthangarai constituency in Krishnagiri district—via telephone. He claimed to run a polling agency called 'Indian Political Democratics' and stated that he was speaking at the behest of certain members of a major political party and wished to meet the MLA in person.
Ilaiyaraja declined the meeting, citing various official commitments, and disconnected the call. Thirunavukkarasu contacted him again and proposed a deal. He stated that a motion against the Speaker was set to be introduced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and offered a sum of up to Rs 35 crore if the MLA acted according to their instructions during the vote.
Ilaiyaraja rejected the offer and sternly told Thirunavukkarasu not to contact him again. Thirunavukkarasu then threatened that both the MLA and his family would face consequences if the matter was disclosed to others.
On June 29, the MLA lodged a complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner's office, seeking strict action against those who attempted to bribe an elected representative to prevent him from performing his duties and who had threatened him and his family. Based on the complaint, Triplicane police in Chennai registered a case and launched an investigation.
On July 1, police arrested three individuals—Thirunavukkarasu (from Arumbakkam, Chennai), who had threatened Ilaiyaraja, along with Ramesh (from Trichy) and Thiagarajan (from Medavakkam, Chennai), who were operating with him—and subsequently remanded them to custody.
Furthermore, as the accused confessed that they had acted at the behest of former Minister Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar, the Triplicane special police team arrested five more persons involved in the incident and remanded them to custody following interrogation. Till date, the police have arrested eight individuals in connection with this case.
The special police team is actively pursuing the arrest of former Minister Senthil Balaji's brother, Ashok Kumar, in connection with the case. Police are searching for him in districts including Karur and Coimbatore.
Meanwhile, interrogations of the eight arrested individuals have revealed several startling details. It was discovered that the accused had stayed at hotels on Chennai's East Coast Road and in Guindy to strategize and conduct negotiations. A corporate entity was also found to be behind the activities.
Police sources said the accused revealed that approximately Rs 180 crore had been allocated for the negotiations. It was also revealed that the private corporate entity in question had arranged their accommodation in private hotels in Chennai and devised the plan regarding which MLAs to approach for negotiations.
The investigation revealed that they had attempted to contact certain MLAs, stayed in star hotels in Chennai for a week while plotting these negotiations, and subsequently dispersed after the information leaked. Following this, the police are conducting an intensive investigation into the private corporate firm that devised the plan to engage in horse-trading with the MLAs.
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