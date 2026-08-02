ETV Bharat / state

Rs 18 Crore Donations 'Stolen' Annually From Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Alleges Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has claimed that donations of Rs 18 crore were being siphoned off every year at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

He also alleged that Rs 1,400 crore had been stolen at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Even temples are not safe these days, Thackeray said and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on this issue. The MNS chief was speaking at a programme organised by his party's student wing on Saturday.

Frustrated youths visit temples, but even temples are not safe from corruption, he said. Some employees who stole money from the donation box at the Siddhivinayak Temple were caught due to the alertness of the trustees, Thackeray said, reading out a letter written by eight trustees to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.