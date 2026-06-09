Rs 18 Crore Collected In A Year: Kashmir Mutton Dealers Urge Action On Punjab Livestock Transport Fee Row
The demand comes ahead of the expiry of the annual fee collection contract at Punjab checkpoints.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 9, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Srinagar: With an annual fee collection contract at Punjab checkpoints nearing its expiry later this month, Kashmir's mutton traders have renewed allegations of excessive charges and harassment during livestock transportation to the Valley. They have urged the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government to intervene before a new tender is finalized.
The Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association (KMDA) said the issue, which has remained contentious for more than a year, continues to affect livestock movement and inflate transportation costs despite repeated representations to authorities.
According to the association, livestock-carrying vehicles entering Jammu and Kashmir through Punjab are subjected to substantial fee collections at various checkpoints. Traders allege the collections have become a major financial burden on the Valley's meat trade and ultimately impact consumers.
"The existing tender is about to expire this month, but the concerns raised by traders have not been addressed. This is the right time for the government to intervene. Once a new contract is awarded, the same problems will continue for another year," KMDA General Secretary Mehraj-ud-Din said.
The association claims that nearly Rs 17 crore to Rs 18 crore was collected from livestock traders and transporters under the current arrangement over the past year.
Industry representatives argue that the charges have increased the cost of bringing sheep and other livestock from markets in Punjab and neighboring states to Kashmir, where demand for mutton remains among the highest in the country.
Bilal Ahmad Ganai, a Srinagar-based mutton wholesaler, said transportation expenses have risen steadily over the past year.
"Every additional charge imposed on transport eventually reaches the market. Traders absorb some of the burden, but a large portion becomes part of the overall cost of livestock procurement," he said. "We have repeatedly sought clarity on these collections but there has been little progress."
Mudasir Regoo, another dealer operating between Punjab and Kashmir,said uncertainty surrounding checkpoint collections has complicated business planning.
"Many transporters are hesitant because they do not know what expenses may arise during the journey," he said. "The issue is not only about money. Delays and repeated stoppages also affect livestock movement."
The renewed demand comes weeks after disagreements emerged between traders and the administration over preparations for Eid-ul-Adha. While government officials maintained that adequate livestock stocks were available and advance planning ensured smooth supplies, dealers argued that key concerns regarding transportation from Punjab remained unresolved.
The association has also questioned the outcome of communications reportedly sent by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to authorities in Punjab regarding traders' grievances.
"We were informed that the matter had been taken up at different levels, but traders have not received any formal update on what action was taken or what response was received,"Mehraj said.
Officials in the Jammu and Kashmir administration acknowledged that the issue has been discussed at various levels, though no breakthrough has been publicly announced.
A senior government official familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities were aware of the concerns raised by livestock traders.
"The government has been examining the matter and engaging with relevant stakeholders wherever required," the official said. "The objective is to ensure uninterrupted livestock supplies to Kashmir while addressing legitimate concerns of traders."
Another official associated with food supply and market regulation said the issue involves multiple jurisdictions and agencies, making a resolution more complex.
"Livestock transportation routes pass through different administrative areas. Any long-term solution requires coordination between authorities and departments beyond Jammu and Kashmir," the official said.
Meanwhile,the Jammu and Kashmir government had not issued an official statement on the latest concerns till the filing of this report.
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