ETV Bharat / state

Rs 18 Crore Collected In A Year: Kashmir Mutton Dealers Urge Action On Punjab Livestock Transport Fee Row

Srinagar: With an annual fee collection contract at Punjab checkpoints nearing its expiry later this month, Kashmir's mutton traders have renewed allegations of excessive charges and harassment during livestock transportation to the Valley. They have urged the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government to intervene before a new tender is finalized.

The Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association (KMDA) said the issue, which has remained contentious for more than a year, continues to affect livestock movement and inflate transportation costs despite repeated representations to authorities.

According to the association, livestock-carrying vehicles entering Jammu and Kashmir through Punjab are subjected to substantial fee collections at various checkpoints. Traders allege the collections have become a major financial burden on the Valley's meat trade and ultimately impact consumers.

"The existing tender is about to expire this month, but the concerns raised by traders have not been addressed. This is the right time for the government to intervene. Once a new contract is awarded, the same problems will continue for another year," KMDA General Secretary Mehraj-ud-Din said.

The association claims that nearly Rs 17 crore to Rs 18 crore was collected from livestock traders and transporters under the current arrangement over the past year.

Industry representatives argue that the charges have increased the cost of bringing sheep and other livestock from markets in Punjab and neighboring states to Kashmir, where demand for mutton remains among the highest in the country.

Bilal Ahmad Ganai, a Srinagar-based mutton wholesaler, said transportation expenses have risen steadily over the past year.

"Every additional charge imposed on transport eventually reaches the market. Traders absorb some of the burden, but a large portion becomes part of the overall cost of livestock procurement," he said. "We have repeatedly sought clarity on these collections but there has been little progress."

Mudasir Regoo, another dealer operating between Punjab and Kashmir,said uncertainty surrounding checkpoint collections has complicated business planning.

"Many transporters are hesitant because they do not know what expenses may arise during the journey," he said. "The issue is not only about money. Delays and repeated stoppages also affect livestock movement."