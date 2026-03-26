Rs 160 Crore Panchkula Civic Funds Scam: Vigilance Books Bank Officials, Probe On; No Arrests Yet
According to officials, statements of the accused are being recorded and bank transaction records are being examined.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 1:22 AM IST
Panchkula: The district vigilance police have registered a case in connection with an alleged embezzlement of around Rs 160 crore from the Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s funds deposited in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The case has been filed against bank officials and others, and an investigation is currently underway.
According to officials, statements of the accused are being recorded and bank transaction records are being examined. The probe is focusing on how the funds were systematically withdrawn, the approvals granted at each stage, and the overall trail of transactions.
Investigators are examining the role of bank officials and employees, but no arrests have been made yet. The vigilance team is also analysing transaction dates and timings across multiple accounts to determine how large sums were transferred in phases.
Sources said the Municipal Corporation had booked fixed deposits (FDs) of nearly Rs 160 crore. However, the funds were allegedly diverted into fake accounts by bank officials.
The alleged fraud is believed to have continued for several years. Bank officials reportedly visited the Municipal Corporation annually to renew the FDs with fake documents and lured them with higher interest rates. As a result, the corporation continued renewing the deposits without suspicion.
The probe team has seized documents related to the opening of fake bank accounts in the name of the Municipal Corporation. These accounts were allegedly used in recent months to siphon off the entire amount.
Officials said the accused also created a fake email ID through which transaction verifications were allegedly carried out by senior bank officials. The investigation is also focusing on forged signatures and stamps used in RTGS transactions.
The alleged scam came to light after the Municipal Corporation began closing private bank accounts. As FDs matured, the corporation initiated the process of transferring funds to its government bank accounts.
In March, the corporation wrote to the bank seeking transfer of Rs 58 crore from matured FDs. In response, the bank produced a statement stating the amount had already been transferred. However, no such funds were found in the government account.
Further scrutiny revealed the statement was fake and the funds were missing. When the corporation sought to liquidate the remaining FDs, it found that the entire Rs 160 crore had allegedly been siphoned off.
Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar is also conducting a parallel inquiry along with the accounts and legal departments. The Haryana government has also been informed, and a recommendation has been made to de-empanel the bank.
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