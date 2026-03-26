ETV Bharat / state

Rs 160 Crore Panchkula Civic Funds Scam: Vigilance Books Bank Officials, Probe On; No Arrests Yet

Panchkula: The district vigilance police have registered a case in connection with an alleged embezzlement of around Rs 160 crore from the Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s funds deposited in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The case has been filed against bank officials and others, and an investigation is currently underway.

According to officials, statements of the accused are being recorded and bank transaction records are being examined. The probe is focusing on how the funds were systematically withdrawn, the approvals granted at each stage, and the overall trail of transactions.

Investigators are examining the role of bank officials and employees, but no arrests have been made yet. The vigilance team is also analysing transaction dates and timings across multiple accounts to determine how large sums were transferred in phases.

Sources said the Municipal Corporation had booked fixed deposits (FDs) of nearly Rs 160 crore. However, the funds were allegedly diverted into fake accounts by bank officials.

The alleged fraud is believed to have continued for several years. Bank officials reportedly visited the Municipal Corporation annually to renew the FDs with fake documents and lured them with higher interest rates. As a result, the corporation continued renewing the deposits without suspicion.

The probe team has seized documents related to the opening of fake bank accounts in the name of the Municipal Corporation. These accounts were allegedly used in recent months to siphon off the entire amount.