Rs 16 Crore Crowdfunded For Andhra Infant’s Life-Saving Injection, Minister Steps In Too
The campaign was launched on November 17 last year, and the appeal attracted a lot of traction on social media, he said.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Kurnool: A man from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district said he was able to raise Rs 16 crore through crowdfunding for his infant daughter’s life-saving treatment. He expressed gratitude to everyone, saying he never imagined that such a campaign was possible to help the family.
JS Suresh Kumar, a resident of the Veldurthi mandal, said that he was shocked when doctors diagnosed his newborn daughter, Punarvika Shree, with a rare genetic disorder, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-1.
“After learning about the rare disorder, we were distressed and thought that we would lose our child. But doctors advised an injection before she turns one and a half years old. Knowing its cost is Rs 16 crore, we were in a state of confusion,” he said.
Suresh said an article published in the ‘Eenadu’ on November 29 last year brought attention to his daughter’s condition. A friend, Manjunath Chaudhary, later advised him to start a crowdfunding campaign through the platform Impact Guru.
The campaign was launched on November 17 last year, and through personal outreach and online efforts by representatives of Impact Guru, the appeal attracted a lot of traction on social media, he said.
“Many people helped without even seeing my face or meeting me. Donations also came from foreign countries lille UAE and Kuwait. Lakhs of people responded, and a huge amount was collected. The highest donations came in the last 20 days,” Suresh said.
He said that approximately Rs 10 crore was initially raised, but concerns grew about arranging the remaining Rs 6 crore. Then, Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced support to raise the remaining amount.
SMA Type-1 is a rare and devastating genetic condition that weakens a child’s muscles and slowly takes away the ability to move, breathe and live normally. Yet little Punarvika from Kurnool, AP, is a true braveheart - fighting this battle with extraordinary courage.— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) February 25, 2026
Her… https://t.co/eCuFHBbybk
“Our joy knew no bounds when he officially announced that he would be responsible for raising the remaining Rs 6 crore,” Suresh said.
He also released a video requesting people not to donate further. He warned that some individuals were allegedly collecting money in his daughter’s name for personal use. “I appeal to everyone to be vigilant against such scams,” he said.
Also Read