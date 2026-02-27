ETV Bharat / state

Rs 16 Crore Crowdfunded For Andhra Infant’s Life-Saving Injection, Minister Steps In Too

Kurnool: A man from Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district said he was able to raise Rs 16 crore through crowdfunding for his infant daughter’s life-saving treatment. He expressed gratitude to everyone, saying he never imagined that such a campaign was possible to help the family.

JS Suresh Kumar, a resident of the Veldurthi mandal, said that he was shocked when doctors diagnosed his newborn daughter, Punarvika Shree, with a rare genetic disorder, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-1.

“After learning about the rare disorder, we were distressed and thought that we would lose our child. But doctors advised an injection before she turns one and a half years old. Knowing its cost is Rs 16 crore, we were in a state of confusion,” he said.

Suresh said an article published in the ‘Eenadu’ on November 29 last year brought attention to his daughter’s condition. A friend, Manjunath Chaudhary, later advised him to start a crowdfunding campaign through the platform Impact Guru.

The campaign was launched on November 17 last year, and through personal outreach and online efforts by representatives of Impact Guru, the appeal attracted a lot of traction on social media, he said.