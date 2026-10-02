Rs 1,417 Crore Investment Fraud in Tamil Nadu: ED Arrests 2, Finds Money Routed Through 100-Plus Bank Accounts
Investors were promised high returns based on profits from the export of agricultural commodities such as onions, potatoes and other produce.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two men in connection with an alleged ₹1,417.86-crore investment fraud linked to Unique Exports and its associated entities, which the agency says mobilised money from around 35,759 investors by promising high returns from agricultural exports.
The arrested persons have been identified as S Naveen Kumar, proprietor of Unique Exports, and S Muthuselvam. The duo were arrested on September 29 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and produced before the Special Court for PMLA cases, which remanded them to 15 days' judicial custody.
The ED probe originated from an FIR registered by the Erode District Crime Branch under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. The agency subsequently investigated the alleged money-laundering trail.
According to the ED, Naveen Kumar, Muthuselvam and their associates operated investment schemes named UNI, FNP, FAP and UNR through Unique Exports, East Valley Agro Firms and other associated entities.
Investors were allegedly promised high returns based on profits from the export of agricultural commodities such as onions, potatoes and other produce.
|IN NUMBERS
|₹1,417.86-CRORE INVESTMENT CASE
|₹1,417.86 crore
|Amount mobilised from investors
|35,759
|Number of investors
|₹719 crore
|Amount in the accounts of Unique Exports
|100-Plus
|Bank accounts used to route funds
|₹390.90 crore
|Salary expenditure of just 4 employees
|₹79.56 crore
|Purchases of onions/agricultural produce
|₹12.72 crore
|Returns, commissions received by S Muthuselvam
|₹42.10 lakh
|Amount invested by Muthuselvam
|4
|Employees working at Unique Exports
|8
|Premises searched by ED
|June 16 & 17
|ED searches conducted
|September 29
|Naveen Kumar and Muthuselvam arrested
|15 days
|Judicial custody ordered by the Special PMLA Court
Rs 390 Crore Shown as Salaries Despite Four Employees
However, the ED said its investigation found that the companies did not undertake substantial export activity despite continuing to collect money from investors on the promise of export-linked returns. The agency said around Rs 1,417.86 crore was mobilised from the 35,759 investors.
Nearly Rs 719 crore was found deposited into bank accounts of Unique Exports and associated entities. Investigators allegedly traced the movement of investor funds through more than 100 bank accounts held in the names of the companies, family members and close associates.
The ED has described Naveen Kumar as the key person behind the schemes, alleging that he controlled the banking operations and movement of investors' money.
Banking analysis allegedly revealed several transactions that the ED suspects were used to disguise the movement of investors' funds as business expenditure.
According to the agency, nearly Rs 390.9 crore was recorded as salary payments even though only four people were working in the company. Another Rs 79.56 crore was shown as payments for onion and other agricultural commodities, although the investigation allegedly found no corresponding purchase of such produce.
The ED suspects that these transactions were used to layer and conceal the actual use of funds collected from investors.
Muthuselvam Allegedly Received Rs 12.72 Crore
The ED has also alleged that Muthuselvam was involved in designing and operating the investment schemes, mobilising investors and routing funds.
According to the agency, Muthuselvam invested nearly Rs 42.10 lakh, but subsequently received nearly Rs 12.72 crore through returns, commissions, referral benefits and other monetary payments.
The agency further alleged that he received and distributed investors' money through his personal bank accounts and associated entities, including Dhanyasree Enterprises and Universe 369 Infra Private Limited.
As part of the investigation, the ED conducted searches on June 16 and 17 under Section 17 of the PMLA at eight business and residential premises in Chennai, Erode, Coimbatore and Krishnagiri districts. The searches were linked to the alleged Ponzi/investment scheme operated through Unique Exports and its associated entities.
The agency said information and evidence gathered during the searches and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Naveen Kumar and Muthuselvam.
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