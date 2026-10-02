ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1,417 Crore Investment Fraud in Tamil Nadu: ED Arrests 2, Finds Money Routed Through 100-Plus Bank Accounts

The ED probe originated from an FIR registered by the Erode District Crime Branch. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two men in connection with an alleged ₹1,417.86-crore investment fraud linked to Unique Exports and its associated entities, which the agency says mobilised money from around 35,759 investors by promising high returns from agricultural exports.

The arrested persons have been identified as S Naveen Kumar, proprietor of Unique Exports, and S Muthuselvam. The duo were arrested on September 29 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and produced before the Special Court for PMLA cases, which remanded them to 15 days' judicial custody.

The ED probe originated from an FIR registered by the Erode District Crime Branch under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act. The agency subsequently investigated the alleged money-laundering trail.

According to the ED, Naveen Kumar, Muthuselvam and their associates operated investment schemes named UNI, FNP, FAP and UNR through Unique Exports, East Valley Agro Firms and other associated entities.

Investors were allegedly promised high returns based on profits from the export of agricultural commodities such as onions, potatoes and other produce.

IN NUMBERS ₹1,417.86-CRORE INVESTMENT CASE ₹1,417.86 crore Amount mobilised from investors 35,759 Number of investors ₹719 crore Amount in the accounts of Unique Exports 100-Plus Bank accounts used to route funds ₹390.90 crore Salary expenditure of just 4 employees ₹79.56 crore Purchases of onions/agricultural produce ₹12.72 crore Returns, commissions received by S Muthuselvam ₹42.10 lakh Amount invested by Muthuselvam 4 Employees working at Unique Exports

8 Premises searched by ED June 16 & 17 ED searches conducted September 29 Naveen Kumar and Muthuselvam arrested 15 days Judicial custody ordered by the Special PMLA Court

Rs 390 Crore Shown as Salaries Despite Four Employees

However, the ED said its investigation found that the companies did not undertake substantial export activity despite continuing to collect money from investors on the promise of export-linked returns. The agency said around Rs 1,417.86 crore was mobilised from the 35,759 investors.