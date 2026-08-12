ETV Bharat / state

₹126-Crore Argentina Friendly Match In Kerala Deal Under Scanner; Sports Minster Flags Financial, Procedural Questions

Thiruvananthapuram: The previous Left Democratic Front government's ambitious plan to bring the Argentina national football team, potentially featuring icon Lionel Messi, to Kerala has come under renewed scrutiny after a Sports Department inquiry flagged alleged financial, administrative and procedural irregularities in the proposed international friendly.

The controversy has intensified with Sports Minister O J Janeesh alleging that government machinery was misused to facilitate what was essentially a private event and questioning the handling of an alleged around ₹126 crore transaction between the private sponsor and the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

A report vetted by Sports Department Special Secretary N Prashant IAS has examined the financial trail, the documentation relating to the proposed match, the selection of the sponsor and the role played by government officials in facilitating the initiative. The report has been submitted to the government for further consideration.

Reacting to the report, Janeesh said the government would take appropriate action based on its findings. He alleged that the previous administration had made unwarranted interventions on behalf of a private event management company and failed to adequately verify the background and financial capacity of the entities involved.

₹126 Crore Not Government Money

A crucial distinction, however, is that the ₹126 crore under scrutiny is not alleged to have been paid from the Kerala government's exchequer. It relates to a claimed payment by the private sponsor to the AFA.

The central questions are whether the claimed payment was actually made, whether the AFA received it, what contractual rights or services the payment represented, and whether the financial, foreign-exchange, tax and administrative procedures were properly followed.

According to the Sports Department findings cited in the inquiry, the sponsor claimed that ₹126 crore had been transferred to the AFA. However, the department has reportedly found inadequate documentary evidence in government records independently establishing the transfer or confirming receipt of the money by the AFA.

The inquiry has also raised questions over the formal agreements governing the arrangement and whether the documentation available with the government was sufficient for a transaction of such magnitude.

Misuse Of Government Machinery

Sports Minister O J Janeesh alleged that government machinery was misused. (ETV Bharat)

Minister Janeesh has argued that the issue cannot be reduced to whether the state itself lost money.

“The most important issue is that the entire official government system was misused for a private event management company,” the minister said, alleging that administrative machinery involving senior government officials, the district administration, police and the GCDA was deployed in connection with the proposed event.

He also disputed the argument that there was no government loss because the private sponsor was responsible for the financial arrangements, pointing to expenditure incurred by the government in facilitating the initiative.

Janeesh alleged that around ₹14 lakh was spent on government-related expenses, including the Spain visit, and said this should also be examined in assessing the financial implications of the project.

Questions Over Sponsor's Credentials

The minister also questioned the initial proposal's handling at the Sports Department level.

According to the latest allegations, the first communication received by the then Sports Minister came from a private company identified in the department's records as Goat and Global. The company had reportedly been incorporated only shortly before submitting its proposal and had a paid-up capital of just ₹1 lakh.

Janeesh questioned whether the previous government had adequately verified the company's experience, financial capacity or ability to undertake an international sporting event involving the Argentina national team.

The inquiry has also examined the subsequent selection of Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC) as sponsor and whether the process complied with applicable government procedures.

The previous government, however, has maintained that more than one private entity had shown interest and that RBC was brought in after the initial prospective sponsor failed to meet the stipulated conditions.

What Was Actually Planned?

The report vetted by Sports Department Special Secretary N Prashant IAS. (ETV Bharat)

The proposed event was an international friendly involving the Argentina senior men's national team, not a FIFA World Cup or competitive tournament fixture. Such friendlies are legitimate international matches arranged outside major competitive tournaments and can involve commercial sponsors and host arrangements and is clearly done by the supervision of the FIFA, the global governing body of football.

The Kerala proposal was linked to an Argentina-Australia friendly in Ernakulam, with legend Messi expected to be part of the Argentina squad. The fixture ultimately did not take place in Kerala.