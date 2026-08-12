₹126-Crore Argentina Friendly Match In Kerala Deal Under Scanner; Sports Minster Flags Financial, Procedural Questions
Sports Minister O J Janeesh questioned whether the LDF government verified company's experience, financial capacity or ability to undertake an international event involving the Argentina.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The previous Left Democratic Front government's ambitious plan to bring the Argentina national football team, potentially featuring icon Lionel Messi, to Kerala has come under renewed scrutiny after a Sports Department inquiry flagged alleged financial, administrative and procedural irregularities in the proposed international friendly.
The controversy has intensified with Sports Minister O J Janeesh alleging that government machinery was misused to facilitate what was essentially a private event and questioning the handling of an alleged around ₹126 crore transaction between the private sponsor and the Argentine Football Association (AFA).
A report vetted by Sports Department Special Secretary N Prashant IAS has examined the financial trail, the documentation relating to the proposed match, the selection of the sponsor and the role played by government officials in facilitating the initiative. The report has been submitted to the government for further consideration.
Reacting to the report, Janeesh said the government would take appropriate action based on its findings. He alleged that the previous administration had made unwarranted interventions on behalf of a private event management company and failed to adequately verify the background and financial capacity of the entities involved.
₹126 Crore Not Government Money
A crucial distinction, however, is that the ₹126 crore under scrutiny is not alleged to have been paid from the Kerala government's exchequer. It relates to a claimed payment by the private sponsor to the AFA.
The central questions are whether the claimed payment was actually made, whether the AFA received it, what contractual rights or services the payment represented, and whether the financial, foreign-exchange, tax and administrative procedures were properly followed.
According to the Sports Department findings cited in the inquiry, the sponsor claimed that ₹126 crore had been transferred to the AFA. However, the department has reportedly found inadequate documentary evidence in government records independently establishing the transfer or confirming receipt of the money by the AFA.
The inquiry has also raised questions over the formal agreements governing the arrangement and whether the documentation available with the government was sufficient for a transaction of such magnitude.
Misuse Of Government Machinery
Minister Janeesh has argued that the issue cannot be reduced to whether the state itself lost money.
“The most important issue is that the entire official government system was misused for a private event management company,” the minister said, alleging that administrative machinery involving senior government officials, the district administration, police and the GCDA was deployed in connection with the proposed event.
He also disputed the argument that there was no government loss because the private sponsor was responsible for the financial arrangements, pointing to expenditure incurred by the government in facilitating the initiative.
Janeesh alleged that around ₹14 lakh was spent on government-related expenses, including the Spain visit, and said this should also be examined in assessing the financial implications of the project.
Questions Over Sponsor's Credentials
The minister also questioned the initial proposal's handling at the Sports Department level.
According to the latest allegations, the first communication received by the then Sports Minister came from a private company identified in the department's records as Goat and Global. The company had reportedly been incorporated only shortly before submitting its proposal and had a paid-up capital of just ₹1 lakh.
Janeesh questioned whether the previous government had adequately verified the company's experience, financial capacity or ability to undertake an international sporting event involving the Argentina national team.
The inquiry has also examined the subsequent selection of Reporter Broadcasting Corporation (RBC) as sponsor and whether the process complied with applicable government procedures.
The previous government, however, has maintained that more than one private entity had shown interest and that RBC was brought in after the initial prospective sponsor failed to meet the stipulated conditions.
What Was Actually Planned?
The proposed event was an international friendly involving the Argentina senior men's national team, not a FIFA World Cup or competitive tournament fixture. Such friendlies are legitimate international matches arranged outside major competitive tournaments and can involve commercial sponsors and host arrangements and is clearly done by the supervision of the FIFA, the global governing body of football.
The Kerala proposal was linked to an Argentina-Australia friendly in Ernakulam, with legend Messi expected to be part of the Argentina squad. The fixture ultimately did not take place in Kerala.
The fact that the match was eventually cancelled does not, by itself, establish that the original proposal was fictitious or that a financial offence occurred. The present scrutiny concerns the financial and administrative trail surrounding the proposed event.
Janeesh has also questioned whether the previous government adequately coordinated with the relevant football authorities and sought the necessary clearances before proceeding with the initiative.
'Did You Hear Messi Is Coming?' remark
The controversy has also revived attention to former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan's public promotion of the proposed Argentina visit. Janeesh referred to Vijayan's enthusiastic public remark — “Did you hear Messi is coming?” — and asked whether the then Chief Minister was aware of the alleged procedural and financial irregularities now being examined.
The minister has demanded that the former Chief Minister explain the circumstances in which the proposal was pursued and the extent to which the government was aware of the financial arrangements.
Ex-Minister Abdurahiman Rejects Allegations
Former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has strongly rejected allegations that the previous government incurred a major financial loss or directly assumed responsibility for the sponsor's payment to the AFA. He has maintained that the government had clearly stipulated that all financial obligations relating to the proposed match would be borne by the private sponsor and that an agreement was subsequently entered into between the sponsor and the AFA.
Abdurahiman has also said that the sponsor made the payment through a public-sector bank after the necessary permissions were obtained and rejected allegations that the sponsor was given rights over the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor in Ernakulam in exchange for renovation work.
The former minister has defended the government's wider international sports cooperation programme, saying the Argentina initiative was part of efforts to develop Kerala's sports economy and establish international sporting partnerships.
GST Proceedings Separate From Sports Department Probe
The alleged transaction has also come under scrutiny from the GST Department. The Kanhangad GST office in Kasaragod issued a notice/summons concerning a claimed ₹22.68-crore GST (Goods and Services Tax) liability in connection with the alleged overseas transaction.
RBC representative Anto Augustine appeared before the Kanhangad GST authorities and recorded his statement. The sponsor's position has reportedly been that no GST liability should arise because the proposed Argentina match did not ultimately take place. The GST proceedings are separate from the Sports Department inquiry and should not be described as an Enforcement Directorate investigation.
RBC-AFA Legal Dispute
Following the cancellation of the proposed friendly match in Kerala, RBC had reportedly threatened legal action against the AFA, alleging non-fulfilment of the agreement. There has also been speculation over whether the dispute was taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland. However, there is no confirmed record in the material presently available establishing that an RBC-AFA dispute has actually been filed before CAS. A threat of legal action should therefore not be presented as an actual CAS proceeding.
Spain Visit And Wider Sports Cooperation
The proposed Argentina engagement also led to a visit to Spain in September 2024 by then Sports Minister Abdurahiman, accompanied by senior Sports Department officials. The previous government says the visit involved wider discussions with the AFA, La Liga and Spanish sports authorities on sports science, research, digitalisation, coach development, infrastructure, curriculum reform, para-football and training academies, besides the proposed Argentina engagement.
The Sports Department inquiry has nevertheless sought greater clarity on the documentation surrounding the visit and the official records of the meetings.
What Remains To Be Established
The controversy now centres on several distinct questions:
- Whether the claimed ₹126 crore was actually transferred;
- Whether the AFA received the money and under what agreement;
- What rights or services the payment represented;
- Whether the sponsor-selection process followed government norms;
- Whether foreign-exchange and tax requirements were complied with;
- Whether the government's role was properly documented; and
- Whether any financial, administrative or criminal violation occurred.
The ₹126 crore should not, at this stage, be described as money lost by the Kerala government. It concerns an alleged private sponsor-AFA transaction whose financial and documentary trail is now under scrutiny.
Similarly, the inquiry's findings and the minister's allegations do not by themselves establish money laundering, tax evasion or criminal wrongdoing. Those issues will have to be determined by the competent authorities on the basis of documentary and financial evidence.
The Sports Department report, and the government's response to it, are now likely to determine whether the matter proceeds to a wider investigation and which agency, if any, will be entrusted with it.
Also read
Messi Visit Row: Kerala Minister Alleges 'Cheating' By Argentina Team Over Cancelled Friendly
Exclusive: Ahead Of Messi's Visit, Kerala Gears Up With Firefighting, Civil Defence Mechanism To Avoid Potential Chaos
Argentinian Football Team’s Opponent For Kerala Visit In November Revealed
The Final Dance Of A King: Messi's Last Battle And Argentina's Unbroken Pride