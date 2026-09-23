₹12,500 Entry Fee, ₹18 Lakh Salary: Fake Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Dharman' Casting Ad Sparks Fraud Probe in Tamil Nadu
Producer Kamal Haasan’s assistant Murali submitted a complaint at Chennai Police seeking action against those allegedly misusing the name of Dharman and its production company.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Chennai: A fraud complaint has been filed with the Chennai Police over alleged fake casting advertisements promising aspiring actors a chance to appear in superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Dharman’, with claims of salaries of up to ₹18 lakh.
The complaint alleges that a gang used the name of the film and its production company to collect money from people by falsely promising them acting opportunities.
'Dharman', produced by Ulaga Naayagan (Global Star) Kamal Haasan and directed by Aswath Marimuthu, is currently under production.
According to the complaint, advertisements were circulated on social media under the name ‘Aakash Costumes’, claiming that actors could get an opportunity to participate in the film’s foreign shooting. The advertisements allegedly promised an actor card and stated that applicants would have to make an initial payment of ₹12,500.
They reportedly claimed that those selected could earn a salary of up to ₹18 lakh for acting in the film.
Suspecting that members of the public may have already paid money based on the advertisements, Kamal Haasan’s assistant Murali submitted a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office seeking action against those allegedly misusing the name of the film and its production company.
The Commissionerate subsequently forwarded the complaint to the Teynampet police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police are examining the social media advertisements, phone numbers mentioned in them and details of payments allegedly made by victims. Investigators are also trying to trace the bank accounts and online payment channels through which the money may have been collected.
The Cyber Crime Division is assisting the investigation to identify those behind the advertisements and determine whether fake identities were used.
Police are also trying to establish how many people were approached, how many paid money and the total amount allegedly collected in the name of offering roles in ‘Dharman’.
The investigation is ongoing.
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