ETV Bharat / state

₹12,500 Entry Fee, ₹18 Lakh Salary: Fake Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Dharman' Casting Ad Sparks Fraud Probe in Tamil Nadu

Poster Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Dharman’, produced by Kamal Haasan (left) and directed by Aswath Marimuthu, is currently under production. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A fraud complaint has been filed with the Chennai Police over alleged fake casting advertisements promising aspiring actors a chance to appear in superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Dharman’, with claims of salaries of up to ₹18 lakh.

The complaint alleges that a gang used the name of the film and its production company to collect money from people by falsely promising them acting opportunities.

'Dharman', produced by Ulaga Naayagan (Global Star) Kamal Haasan and directed by Aswath Marimuthu, is currently under production.

According to the complaint, advertisements were circulated on social media under the name ‘Aakash Costumes’, claiming that actors could get an opportunity to participate in the film’s foreign shooting. The advertisements allegedly promised an actor card and stated that applicants would have to make an initial payment of ₹12,500.

They reportedly claimed that those selected could earn a salary of up to ₹18 lakh for acting in the film.

Suspecting that members of the public may have already paid money based on the advertisements, Kamal Haasan’s assistant Murali submitted a complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office seeking action against those allegedly misusing the name of the film and its production company.