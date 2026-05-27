ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1,150 Crore Cocaine Seized From Container Vessel Off Gujarat's Mundra Coast; Probe On

An aerial view of India's first private port, the Mundra port, in Kutch ( ANI )

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad have seized 115 kg of cocaine valued at around Rs 1,150 crore from a container vessel in a joint operation off the Mundra coast in the state, officials said on Wednesday. The operation was carried out on the intervening night of May 25 and 26, following specific intelligence inputs shared by ATS Gujarat about narcotics smuggling through the maritime route, an official release said. ICG interceptor boats carrying ATS personnel launched an extensive search operation in the Mundra anchorage area, where suspicious activity was noticed onboard a container vessel identified as MV Europe, anchored around five nautical miles off Mundra, it said.