ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1,000 Fine For Dog Owner If Pet Found Without Leash On Street Under Proposed DMC Act Revision

New Delhi: The fine for letting a dog roam in a public street without a leash, which currently is Rs 50 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will increase to Rs 1,000 if the Parliament passes the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025.

This change is part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, which was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The bill proposes several amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957.

Under the proposed amendments, the fine for tethering cattle on a public road will also rise from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. Additionally, defacing or destroying a house number, which currently incurs a Rs 50 fine, will be increased to Rs 1,000.

Other fines are set to increase as well. For instance, discharging fireworks that may cause danger will go from Rs 50 to Rs 500. Preventing a municipal official from entering premises, which also carries a fine of Rs 50, will increase to Rs 500.

In terms of sanitation, failing to arrange for garbage collection, currently fined at Rs 50, will be raised to Rs 500. Allowing filth to flow into the street and dumping rubbish on the street, both currently fined at Rs 50, will each attract a fine of Rs 200 under the new legislation.

Regarding buildings, the fine for failing to vacate a dangerous structure when ordered will increase from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. Similarly, occupying a building without a completion certificate will also rise from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.