ETV Bharat / state

₹100-Crore School Approval Fraud Case: Tamil Nadu CCB Raids Ex-Minister Anbil Mahesh’s Residence

The CCP police searching one of the several residences of Anbil Mahesh in Anna Nagar, Thennur, Tiruchirappalli. ( ETV Bharat )

Tiruchirappalli: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu, including the residence of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchirappalli, in connection with an alleged ₹100-crore fraud involving promises of government approval and recognition for private schools.

The searches began in the morning at the former minister's residence in Anna Nagar, Thennur, Tiruchirappalli. Police are examining documents and other materials as part of the investigation into alleged irregularities in granting government approvals, permanent recognition and other permissions to private schools.

The CCB had registered a case following complaints alleging that large sums of money were collected from private schools by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and legal clearances.

The investigation has already led to the arrest of P D Arsakumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association and a DMK functionary. He was subsequently detained under the Prevention of Goondas Act. His alleged associates, Raja alias Arokiaraj of Madurai and Suresh of Tiruchirappalli, were also arrested.

Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (ETV Bharat)

Police said the investigation was intensified following the interrogation of the accused.

According to the CCB, more than 250 people have so far been questioned in the case. Officials of the School Education Department and other government personnel connected with the department have also been questioned, while relevant government documents have been seized.

177 Private Schools Under Investigation

The preliminary investigation has reportedly found that 177 private schools were affected and that several crores of rupees had been collected from them. Police said complaints were continuing to be received.

The bank accounts of the accused and their family members have also been frozen as part of the financial investigation. Police said 20 bank accounts linked to Arsakumar and his family and 29 accounts linked to another key accused, Muthukumar, have been frozen. Transactions in these accounts are being examined.

During earlier searches at the residences and offices of the accused, school premises and the Directorate of School Education premises, police seized documents, private-school records, representations submitted to government offices and records relating to financial transactions. Mobile phones, computers, hard disks and other digital evidence were also seized.

Case Against Anbil Mahesh