₹100-Crore School Approval Fraud Case: Tamil Nadu CCB Raids Ex-Minister Anbil Mahesh’s Residence
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the searches and alleged that the action was politically motivated.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu, including the residence of former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Tiruchirappalli, in connection with an alleged ₹100-crore fraud involving promises of government approval and recognition for private schools.
The searches began in the morning at the former minister's residence in Anna Nagar, Thennur, Tiruchirappalli. Police are examining documents and other materials as part of the investigation into alleged irregularities in granting government approvals, permanent recognition and other permissions to private schools.
The CCB had registered a case following complaints alleging that large sums of money were collected from private schools by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and legal clearances.
The investigation has already led to the arrest of P D Arsakumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association and a DMK functionary. He was subsequently detained under the Prevention of Goondas Act. His alleged associates, Raja alias Arokiaraj of Madurai and Suresh of Tiruchirappalli, were also arrested.
Police said the investigation was intensified following the interrogation of the accused.
According to the CCB, more than 250 people have so far been questioned in the case. Officials of the School Education Department and other government personnel connected with the department have also been questioned, while relevant government documents have been seized.
177 Private Schools Under Investigation
The preliminary investigation has reportedly found that 177 private schools were affected and that several crores of rupees had been collected from them. Police said complaints were continuing to be received.
The bank accounts of the accused and their family members have also been frozen as part of the financial investigation. Police said 20 bank accounts linked to Arsakumar and his family and 29 accounts linked to another key accused, Muthukumar, have been frozen. Transactions in these accounts are being examined.
During earlier searches at the residences and offices of the accused, school premises and the Directorate of School Education premises, police seized documents, private-school records, representations submitted to government offices and records relating to financial transactions. Mobile phones, computers, hard disks and other digital evidence were also seized.
Case Against Anbil Mahesh
அன்பில் மகேஸ் வீட்டில் குற்றப்பிரிவு போலீசார் சோதனை#exministeranbilmahesh | #policeraid | #trichy| #crimebranchpolice| #raid | #EtvBharatTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/fiTXRcoTl8— ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu (@ETVBharatTN) September 16, 2026
The CCB said that, during the course of the investigation, evidence emerged regarding the alleged involvement of Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was the School Education Minister at the time of the alleged irregularities.
A case has subsequently been registered against the former minister under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The latest searches are being conducted at six locations, including four premises in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli linked to Anbil Mahesh and two premises belonging to his assistant Valadi Karthik.
Anbil Mahesh's office in T Nagar, Chennai, was reportedly found locked. Police are examining the possibility of opening the premises in accordance with the legal procedure to conduct the search.
The CCB is currently examining documents, electronic evidence, bank transactions and statements collected during the investigation to determine the role of each person allegedly involved in the case.
Police said further details regarding the material seized during Wednesday's searches would be known after the searches at all six locations are completed.
DMK Alleges Political Vendetta
அன்பில் மகேஸ் பொய்யாமொழி மீது ரெய்டு: மற்றுமொரு திசைதிருப்பும், அரசியல் பழிவாங்கல் நடவடிக்கை— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 16, 2026
▶️ தமிழ்நாடு முழுவதும் மின்வெட்டினால் பாதிக்கப்படும் மக்களின் போராட்டங்கள்
▶️ பட்டினப்பாக்கம் மீனவர்கள் போராட்டம்
▶️ நேபாளத்தில் காணாமல் போனவர்களின் உறவினர்கள் உரிய பதில் கிடைக்காமல்…
DMK Principal Secretary and former minister K N Nehru visited Anbil Mahesh's residence after learning about the searches. However, police did not allow him to enter the premises, citing the ongoing search. Speaking to reporters, Nehru said this was normal procedure during a police search and appealed to party cadres to cooperate with the authorities.
DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the searches and alleged that the action was politically motivated. In a post on X, Stalin linked the searches to several issues facing Tamil Nadu, including protests over power cuts, fishermen's protests, concerns raised by relatives of people missing in Nepal, shortage of Aavin milk, the Ramanathapuram double murder and other recent incidents.
Stalin alleged that the government was attempting to divert public attention by targeting Anbil Mahesh and described the searches as an act of political vendetta. He said the DMK would legally challenge the action and asserted that allegations against its leaders would be contested before the courts.
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