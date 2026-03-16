ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1.2 Crore Cash And Goods Seized In Tamil Nadu Within 20 Hours Of MCC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Archana Patnaik, on Monday said that cash and goods worth Rs 1.26 crore were seized within 20 hours of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force in the state.

Addressing the media in Chennai on Monday, Patnaik said 2,106 flying squads had been deployed across Tamil Nadu to check any violations of the MCC following the announcement of the Assembly election schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday.

“The Model Code of Conduct came into effect yesterday (March 15). Election officials have been instructed to ensure that all necessary amenities are provided at the polling stations. Arrangements will also be made to safeguard voters' mobile phones outside the polling booths,” she said.

Continuing her address regarding the seizure of cash, the CEO said that people were permitted to carry any amount of cash, provided they possessed the appropriate supporting documents. “If the necessary documents are available, the cash will be returned to the individual immediately after verification,” she said.

Patnaik said that the officials had been strictly instructed not to cause any inconvenience to the general public during these inspections, as digital financial transactions will also be monitored.