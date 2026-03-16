Rs 1.2 Crore Cash And Goods Seized In Tamil Nadu Within 20 Hours Of MCC
Cash and goods worth Rs 1.26 crore were seized within 20 hours of Tamil Nadu's MCC enforcement, with 2,106 flying squads deployed statewide.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Archana Patnaik, on Monday said that cash and goods worth Rs 1.26 crore were seized within 20 hours of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force in the state.
Addressing the media in Chennai on Monday, Patnaik said 2,106 flying squads had been deployed across Tamil Nadu to check any violations of the MCC following the announcement of the Assembly election schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday.
“The Model Code of Conduct came into effect yesterday (March 15). Election officials have been instructed to ensure that all necessary amenities are provided at the polling stations. Arrangements will also be made to safeguard voters' mobile phones outside the polling booths,” she said.
Continuing her address regarding the seizure of cash, the CEO said that people were permitted to carry any amount of cash, provided they possessed the appropriate supporting documents. “If the necessary documents are available, the cash will be returned to the individual immediately after verification,” she said.
Patnaik said that the officials had been strictly instructed not to cause any inconvenience to the general public during these inspections, as digital financial transactions will also be monitored.
“Applications for new voter ID cards can be submitted until March 26. Those who have already applied for a new voter ID card will receive it shortly, provided their submitted documents are in order,” she said.
Responding to a question concerning election campaigning by political parties, Patnaik said, “Applications for conducting election campaigns must be submitted online. Campaigning is permitted between 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM. If a gathering exceeds 5,000 people, we will verify whether adequate basic amenities are available at the venue.”
The filing of nominations for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will commence on March 30 and conclude on April 6. The nominations can be filed on all days except for the public holidays.
Subsequently, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7, and candidates may withdraw their nominations on April 9. Following this, polling will be held on April 23, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. The MCC for the elections will remain in force until May 6.
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