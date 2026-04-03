ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1 Crore Reward Maoist Leader Prashant Bose Dies After Prolonged Illness in Ranchi Custody

Ranchi: Prashant Bose, a top leader of the CPI (Maoist) and a wanted insurgent carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, has died after a prolonged illness, officials confirmed. Bose, also known as Kishan Da, was a senior Politburo member of the banned outfit and had been in custody since his arrest in 2021.

Bose was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after his arrest by a joint team of the Jharkhand Police and the CRPF. He was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after his health deteriorated, where he died during treatment. Jail IG Sudarshan Mandal confirmed his death.

Prashant Bose was arrested in November 2021 from the Kandra area in Saraikela during a joint operation based on intelligence inputs. Along with him, his wife Sheila Marandi and four other Maoist members were also taken into custody.

Bose was a key figure in the Maoist hierarchy, as served as the secretary of the Eastern Regional Bureau. He would oversee operations across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of the Northeast. His wife Sheila Marandi was also a senior Central Committee member and headed the Maoists’ frontal organisation, the Nari Mukti Sangh.

According to intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bose and others were tracked while returning from Parasnath in Giridih to Saraikela. They were intercepted and arrested near the Mundari toll plaza while travelling in an SUV. Bose had more than 70 cases registered against him in Jharkhand alone.