Rs 1 Crore Reward Maoist Leader Prashant Bose Dies After Prolonged Illness in Ranchi Custody
Bose was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after his arrest by a joint team of the Jharkhand Police and the CRPF
Published : April 3, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Ranchi: Prashant Bose, a top leader of the CPI (Maoist) and a wanted insurgent carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, has died after a prolonged illness, officials confirmed. Bose, also known as Kishan Da, was a senior Politburo member of the banned outfit and had been in custody since his arrest in 2021.
Bose was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after his arrest by a joint team of the Jharkhand Police and the CRPF. He was shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after his health deteriorated, where he died during treatment. Jail IG Sudarshan Mandal confirmed his death.
Prashant Bose was arrested in November 2021 from the Kandra area in Saraikela during a joint operation based on intelligence inputs. Along with him, his wife Sheila Marandi and four other Maoist members were also taken into custody.
Bose was a key figure in the Maoist hierarchy, as served as the secretary of the Eastern Regional Bureau. He would oversee operations across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and parts of the Northeast. His wife Sheila Marandi was also a senior Central Committee member and headed the Maoists’ frontal organisation, the Nari Mukti Sangh.
According to intelligence inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bose and others were tracked while returning from Parasnath in Giridih to Saraikela. They were intercepted and arrested near the Mundari toll plaza while travelling in an SUV. Bose had more than 70 cases registered against him in Jharkhand alone.
Before the 2004 merger of the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) and the People’s War Group (PWG), Bose was the chief of the MCCI. After the merger that led to the formation of CPI (Maoist), he became one of the most powerful leaders in the organisation and was considered second-in-command in the Eastern region.
He played a crucial role in establishing Maoist networks in areas such as Parasnath, Saranda, and the bordering regions of Odisha and West Bengal. He hailed from Yadavpur in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. He was a long-time ideologue and strategist of the Maoist movement.
Following his death, Sheila Marandi, who remains lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail, has requested prison authorities to allow her a final viewing of her husband.
In her plea, she stated that no relatives had visited them during their five years in custody and that they have no family left. She requested that after the last rites; the authorities may proceed with the cremation.
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