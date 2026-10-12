RPF Steps Up Security At Delhi Railway Stations Amid Festive Rush, Protests
Security personnel are closely monitoring the railway stations, denying entry to people carrying banners or posters but allowing anyone with valid ticket to travel.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other opposition parties against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and the festive rush, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security arrangements across railway stations and other railway establishments in Delhi to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of passengers and railway property.
Security personnel are maintaining a close watch on the movement of protesters in and around railway stations, railway tracks and other railway premises. The heightened vigil is aimed at preventing any attempt to stage disruptive demonstrations on railway property that could affect train operations, inconvenience passengers or pose a threat to railway infrastructure.
Highlighting the security arrangements, a senior RPF official who is posted at New Delhi Station told ETV Bharat, "Security personnel have been monitoring the stations through CCTVs and physically. They are not allowing any person to carry banners or posters for protest but anyone who has a valid ticket can easily travel in trains."
When asked about enhanced deployment at "War Room", RPF officials said due to the festival rush and ongoing protests some additional personnel have been deployed to ensure proper monitoring. Recently, three to four protesters came to the station with posters then they were caught and handed over to GRP for further action.
As part of the enhanced security measures, the Railways has also significantly increased the deployment of personnel at CCTV monitoring zones. Security teams are keeping round-the-clock watch over station premises and other sensitive locations to identify suspicious movement, track potential security threats and facilitate a prompt response to any emerging situation.
The security arrangements assume significance as the protests coincide with the festive travel season when railway stations across the national capital region witness heavy passenger movement. With a large number of people travelling to their hometowns and other destinations, authorities are focusing on maintaining order at stations while ensuring that normal railway operations and passenger movement remain unaffected.
The RPF is closely monitoring developments and keeping watch over locations considered vulnerable to demonstrations or other disruptions. Surveillance of railway tracks and other operational areas is also being maintained to prevent unauthorised entry and any activity that could endanger train operations.
The increased deployment at CCTV monitoring points is intended to strengthen surveillance and enable security personnel to respond quickly to any suspicious activity. The combination of physical deployment and electronic monitoring is expected to help security teams maintain vigilance across railway premises, particularly during periods of heavy passenger traffic.
For the Railways, the immediate challenge is to ensure that security measures remain effective without disrupting the movement of passengers at busy stations as protests continue in Delhi, with particular emphasis on protecting railway assets and preventing any disruption to train services.
The heightened security drive reflects the Railways' focus on safeguarding passengers, railway property and operational infrastructure during a period when political demonstrations and festive travel are placing additional demands on security arrangements across the region.
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