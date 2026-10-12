ETV Bharat / state

RPF Steps Up Security At Delhi Railway Stations Amid Festive Rush, Protests

New Delhi: Amid ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other opposition parties against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and the festive rush, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stepped up security arrangements across railway stations and other railway establishments in Delhi to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of passengers and railway property.

Security personnel are maintaining a close watch on the movement of protesters in and around railway stations, railway tracks and other railway premises. The heightened vigil is aimed at preventing any attempt to stage disruptive demonstrations on railway property that could affect train operations, inconvenience passengers or pose a threat to railway infrastructure.

Highlighting the security arrangements, a senior RPF official who is posted at New Delhi Station told ETV Bharat, "Security personnel have been monitoring the stations through CCTVs and physically. They are not allowing any person to carry banners or posters for protest but anyone who has a valid ticket can easily travel in trains."

When asked about enhanced deployment at "War Room", RPF officials said due to the festival rush and ongoing protests some additional personnel have been deployed to ensure proper monitoring. Recently, three to four protesters came to the station with posters then they were caught and handed over to GRP for further action.

As part of the enhanced security measures, the Railways has also significantly increased the deployment of personnel at CCTV monitoring zones. Security teams are keeping round-the-clock watch over station premises and other sensitive locations to identify suspicious movement, track potential security threats and facilitate a prompt response to any emerging situation.

The security arrangements assume significance as the protests coincide with the festive travel season when railway stations across the national capital region witness heavy passenger movement. With a large number of people travelling to their hometowns and other destinations, authorities are focusing on maintaining order at stations while ensuring that normal railway operations and passenger movement remain unaffected.