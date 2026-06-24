RPF Rescues Kidnapped Five-Year-Old Boy In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Accused Held
Officials said that fellow passengers helped the railway security agencies to rescue the boy.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 11:39 PM IST
Jhunjhunu: A five-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from Delhi Cantonment was rescued safely by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The police also arrested the accused. Officials said that fellow passengers helped the railway security agencies to rescue the boy.
According to RPF Sikar station house officer sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, the accused, identified as Umashankar Sharma, a resident of Kosi Kalan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, allegedly abducted the child from Delhi Cantonment and was travelling with him on a train towards Jaipur.
The case came to light when a passenger named Akash became suspicious after noticing the child crying continuously and observing the accused's behaviour. The passenger immediately alerted railway authorities through the Railways' toll-free helpline number 139.
Acting on the information, the Jaipur railway control room alerted RPF officials in Sikar. Authorities were informed that the suspect was travelling in coach S1. After receiving the alert around 5 a.m., officials coordinated efforts to intercept the train.
RPF officer Ashok Kumar immediately informed the RPF outpost in Jhunjhunu. A team led by outpost in-charge Rajeev Janu and head constable Sudesh stopped the train and conducted a search operation.
During interrogation, officials found that the accused is physically disabled and had lost a leg in a train accident in Mumbai. He reportedly survives by begging on trains. Police said the accused admitted to bringing the child from Delhi Cantonment.
According to investigators, Sharma said he intended to raise the child and expected the boy to look after him when he grew older.
RPF officials said all necessary legal formalities have been completed. As the case could potentially involve human trafficking, it has been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Sikar for further investigation and legal action.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police were informed about the incident, and efforts were launched to trace the child's family. Officials said the boy's mother was located and reached the Delhi Cantonment Railway Police Station within an hour of being contacted. The child's family has since left Delhi for Sikar to take custody of the boy.
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