ETV Bharat / state

RPF Rescues Kidnapped Five-Year-Old Boy In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, Accused Held

Jhunjhunu: A five-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from Delhi Cantonment was rescued safely by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The police also arrested the accused. Officials said that fellow passengers helped the railway security agencies to rescue the boy.

According to RPF Sikar station house officer sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, the accused, identified as Umashankar Sharma, a resident of Kosi Kalan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, allegedly abducted the child from Delhi Cantonment and was travelling with him on a train towards Jaipur.

The case came to light when a passenger named Akash became suspicious after noticing the child crying continuously and observing the accused's behaviour. The passenger immediately alerted railway authorities through the Railways' toll-free helpline number 139.

Acting on the information, the Jaipur railway control room alerted RPF officials in Sikar. Authorities were informed that the suspect was travelling in coach S1. After receiving the alert around 5 a.m., officials coordinated efforts to intercept the train.

RPF officer Ashok Kumar immediately informed the RPF outpost in Jhunjhunu. A team led by outpost in-charge Rajeev Janu and head constable Sudesh stopped the train and conducted a search operation.