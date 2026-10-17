ETV Bharat / state

RPF Intensifies Crackdown on Drug Trafficking Across Railway Network; Seizures Worth Rs 3.44 Crore

The RPF intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking through trains and railway premises under Operation NARCOS. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking through trains and railway premises under Operation NARCOS, registering 45 cases and recovering narcotic substances worth an estimated Rs 3.44 crore up to October 15, according to railway authorities.

The seizures included ganja, psychotropic medicines such as alprazolam and diazepam, and other contraband. The enforcement drive involved sustained surveillance, targeted checks and coordinated operations with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other agencies.

The Prayagraj Division registered 21 cases involving narcotics valued at Rs 1,89,46,665. The Jhansi Division registered 13 cases, with seizures valued at Rs 75,46,450.

Between January and September this year, the RPF also detected 21 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 25 people, according to the information provided.

Ganja accounted for seizures valued at Rs 1,88,50,550 across 20 cases. The locations where cases were registered included Mirzapur, Kanpur, Aligarh and Tundla, with Kanpur accounting for 12 cases.

At Prayagraj Chheoki station, the RPF recovered 470 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup in a separate operation. At Manikpur station, personnel seized 225 bottles of illicit liquor valued at Rs 70,113 and arrested three people.

North Eastern Railway Conducts Joint Operations

On the North Eastern Railway network, the RPF, its Crime Intelligence Branch and the GRP carried out several operations against the illegal transportation of liquor and narcotics.

At Chhapra, a joint team intercepted and recovered 135 bottles of liquor. At Deoria Sadar station, personnel recovered 20 bottles from an unattended bag on Platform No. 2. Another seizure involved 29 bottles of liquor.

At Ballia station, RPF and GRP personnel apprehended a person allegedly transporting 45 bottles of liquor for illegal sale.

At Deoria Sadar, two people were arrested during surveillance, and around 6 kg of ganja was recovered from them.

In another joint operation at Rasra station, the RPF Crime Intelligence Branch from Varanasi and the GRP at Ballia arrested four people and recovered 342 bottles of liquor.