RPF Head Constable Shot Dead By Colleague In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable was shot dead by his colleague at the RPF outpost in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place around 4 AM at the Raigarh Railway Station RPF post, a senior RFP official said.

Head constable PK Mishra had returned to the outpost after completing duty at the Kirodimal Railway Line late Tuesday night, said RPF Assistant Security Commissioner SN Hasan.

Moments after his return, shots were heard inside the outpost. Preliminary investigation suggests that head constable Kumar Singh Lader fired four rounds from his service 9mm pistol at Mishra, hitting him on the head and shoulder, Hasan said.

Mishra collapsed on the spot and died within minutes due to severe bleeding. Other RPF personnel rushed to the area after hearing gunshots, but Mishra could not be saved, Hasan said.