RPF Head Constable Shot Dead By Colleague In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh
RPF head constable PK Mishra was killed after his colleague, KS Lader, fired four rounds at him. Police arrested the shooter and launched an investigation.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
Raigarh: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable was shot dead by his colleague at the RPF outpost in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place around 4 AM at the Raigarh Railway Station RPF post, a senior RFP official said.
Head constable PK Mishra had returned to the outpost after completing duty at the Kirodimal Railway Line late Tuesday night, said RPF Assistant Security Commissioner SN Hasan.
Moments after his return, shots were heard inside the outpost. Preliminary investigation suggests that head constable Kumar Singh Lader fired four rounds from his service 9mm pistol at Mishra, hitting him on the head and shoulder, Hasan said.
Mishra collapsed on the spot and died within minutes due to severe bleeding. Other RPF personnel rushed to the area after hearing gunshots, but Mishra could not be saved, Hasan said.
RFP officials said the two head constables may have had a brief argument moments before the firing, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Soon after the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested Lader and seized his service pistol.
Station House Officer (SHO) Kuldeep Kumar said the accused is being questioned, and a case has been registered. A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence.
Mishra's family reached the station after being informed and were left devastated by the sudden loss. Senior officials from the RPF and local police officials also arrived at the spot. Mishra's body has been sent to the Raigarh district hospital for a post-mortem.
