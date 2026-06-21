ETV Bharat / state

RPF Comes To Rescue Of Pregnant Woman In Distress At Odisha's Cuttack Railway Station

Screens erected by passengers as the woman is taken off the train ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) came to the rescue of a woman who delivered a baby inside in Odisha.

Sources said, the woman was travelling in Rajyarani Express and had delivered in the train's general coach. However, she was in distress as she was carrying twins and the second baby was yet to be delivered. The woman's plight was relayed to Rail Madad vide Ref No 2026062101802.

As per a RPF release, as the train reached Cuttack railway station at 6:53 am, a team of three lady RPF personnel were deputed to help the woman.

Necessary arrangements were made on the platform by cordoning off a portion of the area to ensure privacy and facilitate emergency medical attention. Simultaneously, announcements were made through a loud hailer requesting the assistance of any medical professional present among the passengers.