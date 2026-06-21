RPF Comes To Rescue Of Pregnant Woman In Distress At Odisha's Cuttack Railway Station
Lady personnel of RPF helped the woman who was carrying twins by facilitating her at the railway station with necessary arrangements.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Cuttack: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) came to the rescue of a woman who delivered a baby inside in Odisha.
Sources said, the woman was travelling in Rajyarani Express and had delivered in the train's general coach. However, she was in distress as she was carrying twins and the second baby was yet to be delivered. The woman's plight was relayed to Rail Madad vide Ref No 2026062101802.
As per a RPF release, as the train reached Cuttack railway station at 6:53 am, a team of three lady RPF personnel were deputed to help the woman.
Necessary arrangements were made on the platform by cordoning off a portion of the area to ensure privacy and facilitate emergency medical attention. Simultaneously, announcements were made through a loud hailer requesting the assistance of any medical professional present among the passengers.
In response, a pharmacist voluntarily came forward and provided preliminary assistance to the mother and newborn. Thereafter, with the coordinated efforts of the RPF staff and emergency services, the mother and the newborn were safely shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack, by 108 Ambulance for further treatment and medical care.
Two lady RPF staff accompanied them to the hospital to provide all necessary assistance and support. During transit, the second child was safely delivered in the ambulance with the assistance of RPF female staff. Both newborn babies and the mother were admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital and are safe.
Due to the emergency medical situation and the humanitarian assistance extended to the passenger, Rajyarani Express suffered a detention from 7 am to 7:15 am. The prompt response, compassion, and professional conduct displayed by the RPF staff ensured timely medical assistance to the passenger and reflected the commitment of RPF towards passenger safety and welfare under Operation Matri Shakti which was appreciated by all passengers, said a RPF release.