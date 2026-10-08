ETV Bharat / state

Royal Enfield's Proposed Manufacturing Plant In Tirupati Gets SEIAA Approvals

Tirupati: The proposed manufacturing plant of motorcycle maker Royal Enfield in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh has received approvals from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), officials said on Thursday.

Two months ago, Eicher Motors — the parent company of Royal Enfield — had applied for environmental clearance to set up the facility at an estimated cost of Rs 1,249 crore on 90.84 acres in the first phase at Vanelluru and Rallakuppam under Satyavedu Mandal.

The approvals were granted on October 1, and the Consent for Establishment (CFE) is awaited from the Pollution Control Board (PCB). Official sources said all these clearances would be obtained within a short timeframe through the single-window system.

Meanwhile, the 267 acres of land required by the company will be handed over by the end of November. In the first phase, the plant will be established with a built-up area of ​​1.49 lakh square meters, he added.

Directives have been issued to maintain a greenbelt covering 25.27% of the total project area and to set up a plant for treating industrial waste.

In the initial phase, Royal Enfield has set a target to produce 4.50 lakh motorcycles annually. With the completion of the first phase expected by 2028-29, the unit is set to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for 15,000 people, said the official.