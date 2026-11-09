Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted In Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary
DFO Anshu Pragyan Das said photos captured by the camera trap have been sent to NTCA and WWI to determine its sex and other details.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST|
Updated : November 9, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Sambalpur: A Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary under Hirakud Wildlife Division in Odisha's Sambalpur. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said the big cat entered the sanctuary through the Dechuan-Lakhanpur forest road.
"Members of the patrol team spotted the tiger directly, and its photos were also captured in a camera trap, which have been sent to experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to determine its sex, which forest it migrated from, and other details," Das said.
The DFO said the forest department has taken extensive security measures to ensure the safe habitat of the tiger and protect it from poachers.
Das said about 100 camera traps have been activated on the main movement paths and border areas of the sanctuary, while 27 special teams are continuously patrolling the forest trails and border areas daily. A three-layer night patrolling system has also been readied to keep a close eye on the tiger's nocturnal movements, she added.
Earlier, the Debrigarh sanctuary had a tiger for about 1.5 years between 2022 and 2024. However, it later moved to the Gomarda sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, where it died due to electrocution. Hence, the arrival of the new tiger has put the forest department on alert.
AI-Based Surveillance System
A few days ago, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI)-based surveillance system was introduced in the Debrigarh sanctuary for day-to-day monitoring of wildlife movements, forest fires and potential threats. It connected 18 smart camera traps to an e-Eye AI surveillance tower, strengthening the security system through real-time data analysis.
In the first phase, five camera traps were connected to the AI tower in December 2025. Later, 18 AI camera traps were installed in October after the wireless mesh networking system was stabilised and made operational inside the sanctuary. Photos and videos of wildlife captured by the cameras reach the control room in real time.
Notably, the world's rare black tiger (melanistic tigers) is found only in the Similipal forest. In late 2023, a male black tiger from the forests of Maharashtra travelled more than 2,000 km through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to reach the Mahendragiri forest in Gajapati district.
The historic journey sheds light on the use of long-distance corridors by tigers. Apart from this, the movement of tigers has also been recorded at various times in the Sunabeda Sanctuary of Nuapada on the Chhattisgarh border, the Keonjhar forest area in Koraput under Malkangiri and the Satkoshia Tiger Project area.
Since the Debrigarh Sanctuary is connected to the forests of Chhattisgarh by a border corridor, it is turning into an important inter-state tiger corridor.
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