ETV Bharat / state

Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted In Odisha's Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

The Royal Bengal Tiger in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. ( ETV Bharat )

Sambalpur: A Royal Bengal Tiger has been spotted in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary under Hirakud Wildlife Division in Odisha's Sambalpur. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anshu Pragyan Das said the big cat entered the sanctuary through the Dechuan-Lakhanpur forest road.

"Members of the patrol team spotted the tiger directly, and its photos were also captured in a camera trap, which have been sent to experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to determine its sex, which forest it migrated from, and other details," Das said.

Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary (ETV Bharat) The DFO said the forest department has taken extensive security measures to ensure the safe habitat of the tiger and protect it from poachers. Das said about 100 camera traps have been activated on the main movement paths and border areas of the sanctuary, while 27 special teams are continuously patrolling the forest trails and border areas daily. A three-layer night patrolling system has also been readied to keep a close eye on the tiger's nocturnal movements, she added. Earlier, the Debrigarh sanctuary had a tiger for about 1.5 years between 2022 and 2024. However, it later moved to the Gomarda sanctuary in Chhattisgarh, where it died due to electrocution. Hence, the arrival of the new tiger has put the forest department on alert. AI-Based Surveillance System