Rowdy Sheeter Hacked To Death In Front Of His Mother In Bengaluru
The deceased Pawan Kumar was arrested for the murder of another rowdy sheeter, Kapil, three years ago, but was released from jail in May 2025.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: A rowdy sheeter, Pawan Kumar, who was released from jail eight months ago, was hacked to death by unknown assailants with deadly weapons in the Thanisandra area of Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday night. His mother, who witnessed the murder, suspects the act was carried out as revenge linked to a death that took place three years ago.
At least six attackers wearing helmets arrived at Pawan’s house in the DJ Halli Police Station limits on three two-wheelers and killed Pawan.
He was arrested for the murder of another rowdy sheeter, Kapil, three years ago, but was released from jail in May 2025. Several other people, including Kapil’s brother, were also booked in the case.
Pawan’s mother, Komala, said that he had recently opened a bakery but met a tragic end in a murder. A team from the Sampigehalli police station visited the crime scene to investigate. They said a manhunt to nab the culprits has been launched.
“My son, who was in jail in the murder case, was released only 8 months ago. He had been doing his work without disturbing anyone. He had told me on the phone that he would come after closing the bakery at night. They (accused) came chasing him on a bike and stabbed him to death right in front of the gate of the house," Pawan’s mother, Komala, told the media.
“The attackers killed my son before me, and I could not save him. Six people wearing helmets came on three bikes and killed him. They committed this act out of old enmity. My son used to say that a man named Prem was planning to attack him. For that, I kept him at the house of a relative in another town for a few months. I brought him back recently,” she added.
Also Read