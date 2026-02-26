ETV Bharat / state

Rowdy Sheeter Hacked To Death In Front Of His Mother In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A rowdy sheeter, Pawan Kumar, who was released from jail eight months ago, was hacked to death by unknown assailants with deadly weapons in the Thanisandra area of Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday night. His mother, who witnessed the murder, suspects the act was carried out as revenge linked to a death that took place three years ago. At least six attackers wearing helmets arrived at Pawan’s house in the DJ Halli Police Station limits on three two-wheelers and killed Pawan. He was arrested for the murder of another rowdy sheeter, Kapil, three years ago, but was released from jail in May 2025. Several other people, including Kapil’s brother, were also booked in the case.