ETV Bharat / state

Row Over Tree Felling In Bhopal: Corporation Slaps Fine, Asks To Plant 10 Times The Number Felled

Trees were felled instead of removing thorny bushes in Kaliasot ( ETV Bhopal )

Bhopal: Two tree-felling incidents in Bhopal this week have sparked controversy, questioning Madhya Pradesh government's initiative to restore the capital's greenery.

In the first incident, 66 trees were felled instead of removing thorny bushes in Kaliasot area under a plantation drive.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation had awarded a contract to plant 10,000 saplings in the area. The contractor, who was reportedly instructed to clear only thorny bushes, ended up cutting down 66 trees, including Neem, Gular, and Sheesham. The incident triggered massive protests among local residents.

Swinging into action, the Municipal Corporation launched an investigation and imposed a fine of Rs 3.3 lakh on the contractor. Also, directives were issued to plant 660 medicinal saplings, 10 times the number of trees felled, and to maintain those for three years.