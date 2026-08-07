Row Over Tree Felling In Bhopal: Corporation Slaps Fine, Asks To Plant 10 Times The Number Felled
Environmentalists question why Bhopal Municipal Corporation let off the contractor with a fine and not file any criminal case against him, reports Vishwas Chaturvedi.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Bhopal: Two tree-felling incidents in Bhopal this week have sparked controversy, questioning Madhya Pradesh government's initiative to restore the capital's greenery.
In the first incident, 66 trees were felled instead of removing thorny bushes in Kaliasot area under a plantation drive.
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation had awarded a contract to plant 10,000 saplings in the area. The contractor, who was reportedly instructed to clear only thorny bushes, ended up cutting down 66 trees, including Neem, Gular, and Sheesham. The incident triggered massive protests among local residents.
Swinging into action, the Municipal Corporation launched an investigation and imposed a fine of Rs 3.3 lakh on the contractor. Also, directives were issued to plant 660 medicinal saplings, 10 times the number of trees felled, and to maintain those for three years.
However, environmentalists raised questions as to why no criminal case was registered against the contractor. The Municipal Commissioner had previously issued instructions during a 'TL' (Time Limit) meeting to register criminal cases against anyone cutting trees without permission but ordered only a monetary penalty in this case, they alleged.
In another incident, decades-old roadside trees were cut down opposite St Montfort School in Patel Nagar. Locals alleged that neither was any information board displayed during the tree felling process, nor was it disclosed under which project it was carried out.
Environmental activist Rashid Noor said, "These two incidents, which came to light in a week, have raised questions on the claims regarding greenery conservation in the city."
Environmentalists argued that if cases involving unauthorised felling of trees are closed simply by imposing a fine and if the identities of the responsible agencies are not even made public then government campaigns to preserve greenery will remain confined merely to paper.
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